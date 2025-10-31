

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Autoever Corp. (307950.KS) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company rose to 51.72 billion Korean won from 43.65 billion won in the prior year.



Quarterly operating income was 70.76 billion won up from 52.50 billion won in the previous year.



Sales for the quarter grew to 1.05 trillion won from 904.63 billion won in the previous year.



