

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - CaixaBank reported that its profit attributable for the third quarter of 2025 were 1.445 billion euros down 8.1% from the previous year's 1.573 billion euros.



Net interest income for the third quarter were 2.674 billion euros down 4.3% from last year primarily due to changes in interest rates that adversely affected lending rates. This was partially offset by higher investment volumes, lower customer deposit costs, and increased liquidity from additional funding.



Revenues from services increased by 6.2% mainly due to the increase in Revenues from wealth management (+11.9%), which grew due to the increase in volume managed and Revenues from protection insurance (+8.4%). Banking fees remain stable (-0.2%).



