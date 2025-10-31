Remedy Entertainment Oyj: The Board of Directors of Remedy decided on a new option plan 2025

Remedy Entertainment Plc Stock exchange release October 31, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. EET

The Board of Directors of Remedy decided on a new option plan 2025

The Board of Directors of Remedy Entertainment Plc has, by virtue of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on April 10, 2025, decided to adopt an option plan "Option Plan 2025" directed to the key persons as decided separately by the Board of Directors. There is a weighty financial reason to issue the option rights as the option plan is a part of the company's incentive and commitment scheme for key persons.

The maximum total number of option rights issued is 350,000, entitling their holders to subscribe for a maximum of 350,000 new shares of the company or existing shares held by the company. The option rights will be granted without payment. The Board of Directors may allocate option rights until the beginning of the share subscription period. The share subscription period will begin on June 1, 2028, and end on May 31, 2031.

The subscription price for a share subscribed for with one option right is EUR 16.66, which is the trade volume weighted average price of the Company's share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during July 1-September 30, 2025, with an addition of 10 percent.

The number of outstanding shares may increase at maximum by 350,000 shares as a result of the share subscriptions with the option rights, equaling to 2.56 percent of all shares and votes in the company after the possible share subscription, if only new shares are issued in the subscription. In addition, the company has 170,500 unexercised option rights under the Option Plan 2020, 270,000 unexercised option rights under the Option Plan 2021 and 292,000 unexercised option rights under the Option Plan 2022. For Option Plans 2023 and 2024, the maximum number of options that can be issued is 350,000 options per plan.

The theoretical market value of one option under the new plan is approximately EUR 4.60, whereas the theoretical market value of all options under the Option Plan 2025 is approximately EUR 1 610 000. The theoretical market value of one option has been calculated based on the closing price on 30 October, 2025, and by applying the Black-Scholes model used for pricing options with the following criteria: share price EUR 13.16, strike price EUR 16.66, risk-free interest rate 3.02 %, validity period of the option rights 5.6 years, and volatility 41%.

The terms and conditions of Option Plan 2025 are attached to this release and will be available on the company's website at https://investors.remedygames.com/governance/remuneration/.

REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC

More Information

Henrik Hautamäki, Head of Legal

Phone: +358 50 359 6150

Email: henrik.hautamaki@remedygames.com

