DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic Holding A/S Appoints Signe Storgaard Sørensen as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Donkey Republic is pleased to announce the appointment of Signe Storgaard Sørensen as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and registered member of the company's Executive Management Team, effective November 1st.

The appointment strengthens Donkey Republic's executive capacity as the company moves into the execution phase of its updated company strategy, "Ride and Do Well."

Thor Möger Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of DonkeyRepublic commented:

"Following yesterday's market announcement on our updated strategy, I am very pleased to announce that we now have a strong and complete Executive Management Team ready to deliver on it. The appointment of Signe Storgaard Sørensen as COO marks the final and essential addition."

Signe brings a robust leadership track-record in operations, transformation and growth-oriented roles from Danske Bank, Better Energy and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. As COO, she will play a central role in delivering on the new strategy - driving operational excellence, advancing platform scalability, and strengthening collaboration across teams, city partners and stakeholders. Her responsibilities include rider support, hardware and software development, strategic tender sales, and business intelligence - all core enablers for efficient execution and sustainable growth.

Signe Storgaard Sørensen commented on her new role:

"I am excited to join Donkey Republic at this important chapter as we move into the execution of our new strategy, Ride and Do Well. The company's clear roadmap toward becoming the most trusted micromobility partner in Northern European cities is both ambitious and inspiring. I look forward to working with our talented teams, city partners and stakeholders to turn this strategy into action and deliver measurable, sustainable growth."

Following the registration of Signe Storgaard Sørensen, the Executive Management Team of DonkeyRepublic will consist of:

Thor Möger Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Christian Dufft, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Signe Storgaard Sørensen, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.