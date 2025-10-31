Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Inside information: Aiforia initiates change negotiations to improve the company's competitiveness and profitability

Inside information: Aiforia initiates change negotiations to improve the company's competitiveness and profitability

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Inside information, October 31, 2025 at 09:00 a.m. EET

Aiforia Technologies Plc is initiating change negotiations to enhance the company's business competitiveness and profitability. The financial adjustment measures are intended to ensure the achievement of the company's mid-term strategic goals.

The planned financial adjustments are expected to deliver ongoing annual cost savings of approximately EUR 2.5 million, starting from the 2026 financial year. The majority of the savings are intended to be covered by other cost savings than personnel expenses. The share of personnel expenses in the adjustment measures is estimated to be approximately 650,000 euros.

The change negotiations concern Aiforia Technologies Plc's operations in Finland. A total of 43 people are within the scope of the negotiations. Based on the company's assessment, the need to reduce personnel is less than 10 people. Aiforia Technologies Plc's operations in Finland employ a total of 62 people.

"We are moving into the next strategic phase of the company's development, where the focus shifts to stronger product commercialization. During the change negotiations, we aim to find solutions that will enable us to adapt our operations to meet this change and ensure our long-term competitiveness and profitability. Our goal is to build a strong foundation for the future," says the company's CEO, Jukka Tapaninen.

The change negotiations will start in week 45. The results of the negotiations will be announced upon their conclusion. Any potential measures will be implemented by the end of 2025.

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

