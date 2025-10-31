

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales increased at a faster than expected pace in September after a renewed decline in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Friday.



In real terms, retail sales climbed 1.5 percent on a yearly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in August, which was the first decrease in fourteen months. Meanwhile, sales were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding service stations, total retail sales advanced 2.0 percent.



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco registered an annual growth of 1.3 percent, and the non-food sector posted a 2.5 percent expansion.



Month-on-month, retail sales recovered 0.6 percent in September versus a 0.2 percent fall in August.



