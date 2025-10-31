

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea has joined First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future Together initiative in a new Technology Prosperity Deal with the United States. The agreement, the first of its kind as part of Melania Trump's new global coalition, highlights a shared commitment by first spouses of heads of governments around the world to empower children through the promotion of technology, innovation, and education.



'I am proud that the Republic of Korea is joining my global coalition to empower children through the promotion of technology, innovation, and education,' said First Lady Melania Trump. 'As a longstanding leader in technological advancement, the Republic of Korea will offer invaluable insights to the participating nations in the Fostering the Future Together initiative'.



Developed by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in coordination with the Office of the First Lady, and signed during President Donald Trump's visit to Asia, the U.S.-Korea Technology Prosperity Deal formalizes cooperation on artificial intelligence and emerging technology. The tech deal includes language reflecting the First Lady's global initiative, which promotes the responsible use of advanced technology to support children, educators, and parents while protecting youth from online dangers.



Launched during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Fostering the Future Together will make available to countries around the world advanced technology, including AI, to assist children, educators, and parents while also protecting youth from online dangers. Major technology companies have developed such tools and agree to make these advancements available to participating countries, either at no cost or very low cost.



Melania Trump will invite Coalition Members to the Fostering the Future Together inaugural meeting in the White House in 2026 to discuss these important issues and opportunities. The meeting will be a forum for Coalition Members who have begun implementing their commitments to provide insight and recommendations surrounding advantages, risks, and potential policy ideas to the First Lady and other Coalition Members, the White House said.



