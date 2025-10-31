

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Lasertec Corporation (LSRCF) on Friday posted a robust performance for the first quarter, driven by higher sales.



Profit before tax surged to 27.141 billion yen for the quarter, from 12.728 billion yen a year earlier.



Operating profit rose sharply to 26.728 billion yen from 15.922 billion yen.



Net income more than doubled to 19.057 billion yen or 211.28 yen per share from 8.930 billion yen or 98.94 yen per share last year.



Net sales increased 47.5% to 54.171 billion yen from 36.737 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, net sales are projected at 200 billion yen, down 20.5% from the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to owners of parent is anticipated to decrease 29.1% to 60 billion yen, with earnings per share estimated at 665.75 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News