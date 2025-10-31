

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - For the six months ended September 30, 2025, TIS Inc. (TISNF) reported higher profit as well as sales.



Profit before tax rose to 36.417 billion yen from 32.087 billion yen in the same period last year, reflecting lower extra ordinary losses.



Extraordinary losses declined to 1.653 billion yen from 3.770 billion yen, mainly due to the absence of loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries booked in the previous year and lower impairment losses.



Operating profit increased 16.5% to 35.553 billion yen from 30.509 billion yen.



Net income attributable to owners of parent grew to 23.726 billion yen or 103.10 yen per basic share from 20.840 billion yen or 89.44 yen per basic share a year earlier.



Net sales advanced 4.7% to 288.525 billion yen from 275.558 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead to the full year, net sales are projected to rise 2.9% year-on-year to 588 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to remain broadly flat at 50 billion yen, compared with the previous fiscal year. Basic earnings per share are forecast at 220.70 yen.



