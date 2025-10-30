Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Buy the Dip? Ethereum explodiert während der Preis hinkt und Republic holt sich $100M für die Zukunft!
WKN: 552484 | ISIN: US64110L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: NFC
31.10.25 | 11:48
PR Newswire
30.10.2025 22:10 Uhr
Netflix, Inc.: Netflix Announces Ten-For-One Stock Split

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a ten-for-one forward stock split of the Company's common stock. The split will be effected through an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. The purpose of the stock split is to reset the market price of the Company's common stock to a range that will be more accessible to employees who participate in the Company's stock option program. Each shareholder of record as of the close of trading on Monday, November 10, 2025 (the "record date") will receive, after the close of trading on Friday, November 14, 2025, nine additional shares for every share held on the record date. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis at market open on Monday, November 17, 2025.

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.

