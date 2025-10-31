

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN.DE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.929 billion, or $4.09 per share. This compares with $1.550 billion, or $3.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.987 billion or $4.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $8.615 billion from $8.356 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.929 Bln. vs. $1.550 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.09 vs. $3.22 last year. -Revenue: $8.615 Bln vs. $8.356 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News