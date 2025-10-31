

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Department has reached three key milestones in the New York Penn Station 'Transformation' Project, keeping construction on track to break ground by the end of 2027.



'We're rebuilding Penn Station on Trump Time and we are tapping our partners in the private sector to make it happen on time and on budget,' said Secretary Duffy. 'Under President Trump, USDOT is cutting through the red tape to meet our ambitious timeline, and I'm confident we'll bring together the greatest minds to create an unmatched symbol of American architecture and infrastructure for visitors and daily commuters to enjoy for decades to come.'



In partnership with Amtrak, USDOT has reached three key milestones. They are, the release of the solicitation for the Transformation Project's master developer, inviting interested parties to submit their Letters of Interest through Amtrak's Procurement Portal; The initiation of the Project's Service Optimization Study to study ways to accommodate passenger service growth at New York Penn Station and the surrounding region; and the selection of Public-Private Partnership advisors to help structure the P3 project approach and agreements, and transform the station into a modern, world-class facility. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is the Legal Advisor and KPMG is the Financial Advisor. In addition, AKRF was brought on board as the project's environmental consultant.



The advisors will help transform the busiest train station in the Western Hemisphere into a world-class transit hub, the Department of Transportation said.



'This will be one of the biggest and most significant construction projects in U.S. history, and we want the most skilled and knowledgeable partners to help make it a success,' said Special Advisor to the Amtrak Board Andy Byford.



In Fiscal Year 2024, New York Penn Station welcomed more than 12 million guests, which is nearly 18 percent of total Amtrak ridership and nearly 45 percent of Northeast Corridor ridership. It supports more than 1,000 daily train movements between Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, and Long Island Rail Road across 21 tracks.



