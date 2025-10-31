

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $7.548 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $8.610 billion, or $1.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8.058 billion or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to $85.294 billion from $90.016 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $7.548 Bln. vs. $8.610 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $85.294 Bln vs. $90.016 Bln last year.



