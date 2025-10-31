

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased slightly in October largely due to the fall in energy prices, flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent on a yearly basis, following a 2.2 percent rise in September. Inflation came in line with expectations.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco held steady at 2.4 percent in October. The core rate was expected to slow to 2.3 percent.



Among components of HICP, services inflation rose to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent.



Meanwhile, food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew at a slower pace of 2.5 percent, following a 3.0 percent rise in September.



Non-energy industrial goods prices registered a 0.6 percent rise after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous month. The decline in energy prices deepened to 1.0 percent from 0.4 percent.



