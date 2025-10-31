

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $458 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $660 million or $3.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $3.997 billion from $3.721 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $458 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.11 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.997 Bln vs. $3.721 Bln last year.



