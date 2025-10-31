Irving Resources Inc: Irving Receives Strong Drill Results from Both the Omui and Omu Sinter Targets, Omu Gold-Silver Project, Hokkaido, Japan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent drilling at the Omui and Omu Sinter targets, part of its Omu Gold-Silver project, Hokkaido, Japan, has encountered broad mineralized intercepts at shallow depths. The focus of exploration at Omu is to discover shallow, silica-rich gold-silver mineralization suitable for use as smelter flux.

Omui Low-Angle Diamond Drill Program

Following receipt of strong results from its first low-angle diamond drill hole, 24OMI-001, drilled in the fourth quarter of 2024 which encountered 101.1m grading 1.14 gpt Au, 16.0 gpt Ag and 84% silica (please refer to Irving's news release issued on May 5, 2025), Irving and its earn-in partner, JX Advanced Metals Corporation ("JX"), completed four similar shallow holes in 2025 (Figure 1). All four holes encountered broad, shallow mineralized intercepts. Significant results are summarized below:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) AuEq (gpt) Silica (%) Omui low-angle core drilling: 25OMI-001 0.00 33.47 33.47 0.62 12.06 0.77 83.3 including 15.27 32.00 16.73 0.73 15.24 0.92 84.7 38.00 43.00 5.00 0.48 6.81 0.57 83.2 49.00 54.00 5.00 0.47 16.51 0.68 80.9 61.00 71.70 10.70 0.38 8.18 0.48 79.7 25OMI-002 0.00 10.00 10.00 0.49 1.74 0.51 77.1 26.00 52.38 26.38 2.50 22.03 2.77 78.9 including 27.00 40.00 13.00 4.36 32.60 4.76 78.0 and 27.00 29.00 2.00 24.22 173.40 26.39 78.8 25OMI-003 1.00 9.20 8.20 1.97 7.67 2.07 77.7 including 2.00 5.00 3.00 4.25 9.89 4.37 94.8 12.00 19.00 7.00 0.87 3.14 0.91 76.8 including 15.00 19.00 4.00 1.21 3.80 1.26 83.9 27.90 38.00 10.10 1.54 21.12 1.80 85.2 including 27.90 30.22 2.32 5.10 61.45 5.86 96.4 48.70 93.00 44.30 0.65 12.05 0.80 82.5 including 59.00 74.78 15.78 1.08 19.69 1.32 84.1 and 59.00 63.00 4.00 2.68 39.78 3.18 88.4 and 74.00 74.78 0.78 2.10 42.99 2.64 90.1 25OMI-004 0.00 28.25 28.25 0.91 10.30 1.04 81.4 including 12.47 28.25 15.78 1.09 11.65 1.23 82.0 and 12.47 16.86 4.39 1.60 21.91 1.87 86.2 and 24.00 28.25 4.25 1.66 11.66 1.81 80.7

AuEq = Au + (Ag/80); recovery of both Au and Ag is expected to be +95% as smelter flux

Collectively, the five shallow holes drilled at Omui define a north-south mineralized corridor approximately 200 m long (Figure 2). Mineralization is open to the north and south. Importantly, all mineralized intercepts lie within 50 m of surface making this material potentially amenable to small scale open pit extraction. Of particular note, a 2 m wide high gold zone showing 24.22 gpt Au and 173.40 gpt Ag was encountered in hole 25OMI-002. Although the true width of mineralized intercepts is not fully understood at this time, it appears that there is a broad, sub-horizontal zone of silicification and mineralization underlying much of the Omui target.

Hydrothermal silicification typically accompanies gold-silver mineralization with silica contents commonly ranging from 80-90%. High silica content is required for smelter flux. Although the east-west breadth of this zone requires similar drilling to better determine the overall extent of mineralization, Irving considers assay results from its low-angle drilling program to be very favourable. Irving and JX are currently discussing next steps to advance Omui towards becoming a new important source of smelter flux in Japan.

Omu Sinter Drilling - Civil Engineering Groundwater Survey and Rock Strength Measurements

A shallow, vertical diamond drill hole, 25OMS-001, was recently completed at Omu Sinter yielding a 41.81 m thick high-silica gold-silver intercept (Figures 3-5). Silica content averages an impressive 96.6% and gold and silver grade, 0.54 gpt and 8.7 gpt, respectively. This hole confirms strong continuity of Omu Sinter, a shallow, flat horizon of silica deposited by ancient hot spring fluids. The water table was observed at the drilling depth of 30m or 9m above sea level. Also, the aquifer was interpreted to lie at the basal fractured zone.

Given the horizontal orientation of this horizon, true width of this intercept is approximately 100% of the drill width. This silica body lies just a couple meters below surface making it ideally suited for potential small scale open pit extraction. Additional drilling is being completed at Omu Sinter to further test the groundwater, and the continuity and extensions of this deposit.

"We are very pleased to see expansive, shallow deposits of gold-silver-bearing silica emerge at both Omui and Omu Sinter," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving. "At Omu, our goal is to find deposits that will prove suitable for use as sources of smelter flux within the Japanese base metal smelting industry. Our recent drill results indicate we are headed in the right direction. We look forward to working with our partner, JX, in further advancing work at the Omu project to achieve this mission."

All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Irving submitted samples to ALS Global, Perth, Australia, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by mass spectrometry following four acid digestion. Irving routinely inserts standard and blank samples in assay batches submitted to the laboratory. Company staff are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core. Au equivalent is calculated by adding Au (gpt) to Ag (gpt)/80. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout each respective project.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving and has verified the data disclosed including sampling, through review of photographs of core prior to and after sawing and sampling, and analytical, through review of standard and blank analyses.

About Irving:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the funding of planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.

(Figure 1: Plan view showing drill traces with AuEq results at Omui. Holes reported on in this release are labeled with red lettering. Section A-A' is presented in Figure 2.)

(Figure 2: North-south oriented cross sectional view of shallow drilling at Omui, looking east. Significant AuEq intervals are shown. This drilling has defined a corridor of shallow silica-rich precious metal mineralization approximately 200 m across and open to the north and south. Silica contents of mineralized intercepts are commonly 80-90%. Results from hole 24OMI-001 were first announced in the Company's news release dated May 5, 2025.)

(Figure 3: Plan view of Omu Sinter showing drill traces with silica contents. Hole 25OMS-001, a subject of this news release, is labeled in red. Section A-A' is shown in Figures 4 and 5.)

(Figure 4: Cross section showing drill traces at Omu Sinter with AuEq values, looking east. The significant precious metal interval in hole 25OMS-001 is highlighted with a label.)

(Figure 5: Cross section showing drill traces at Omu Sinter with silica values, looking east. The significant silica interval in hole 25OMS-001 is highlighted with a label.)

