Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a technology leader at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention, today announced it has closed $239,600 of its previously announced private placement financing (the "Financing"). The Financing closed on the same terms as previously disclosed.

Use of Proceeds

Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including support for ongoing customer deployments and product development.

Regulatory Matters

All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies. No finders fees were paid in connection with the Financing. Final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange remains subject to customary post-closing filings.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., the company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF). For more information please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

