

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LEAR CORP (LEARQ.PK) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $108.2 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $135.8 million, or $2.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LEAR CORP reported adjusted earnings of $149.8 million or $2.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $5.679 billion from $5.584 billion last year.



LEAR CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $108.2 Mln. vs. $135.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.02 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue: $5.679 Bln vs. $5.584 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $22.850 -$23.150 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News