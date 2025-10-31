

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG):



Earnings: $0.9 million in Q3 vs. $595.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $1.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Carlyle Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $346.3 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.02 per share Revenue: $332.7 million in Q3 vs. $2.635 billion in the same period last year.



