

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.137 billion, or $8.34 per share. This compares with $1.280 billion, or $8.82 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $13.672 billion from $13.795 billion last year.



Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



