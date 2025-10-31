

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that an operation with the Indiana State Police on Indiana highways near the Illinois state line resulted in the arrest of 223 illegal aliens, including 146 truck drivers.



The operation took place in Northwest Indiana as part of Chicago-based Operation Midway Blitz.



Criminal activities associated with the 223 illegal aliens arrested during the operation include Driving Under the Influence, Drug Trafficking, Theft, Burglary, Assault, Child Abuse, Domestic Battery, Prostitution, and Fraud.



The tops states that issued Commercial Drivers Licenses to the arrested illegal aliens were Illinois, California, and New York, the Department of Homeland Security said.



'Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs. And yet, sanctuary states around the country have been issuing illegal aliens commercial driver's licenses. The Trump Administration is ending the chaos,' said Secretary Noem. 'Thanks to President Trump, Operation Midway Blitz has already removed over 140 illegal alien truck drivers in Indiana. The brave men and women of ICE and the Indiana State Police are working nonstop to get criminal illegal aliens out of our communities and off our roads.'



'Indiana is the Crossroads of America, and that's something we're proud of - but it also means we must stay vigilant about those using our interstates for crime and thus endangering our communities,' said Governor Mike Braun. 'The safety of our state is our top priority, and we'll keep working with our federal partners to keep Hoosiers - and Americans - safe.'



In recent months, a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads has been recorded, threatening public safety and resulting in loss of lives.



Two young illegal migrants caused multiple deaths by dangerous driving in 18 wheeler trucks within the last two months.



Both were undocumented immigrants from India working as truck drivers.



In August, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Harjinder Singh who caused a crash after making an illegal U-turn through a highway median with a semi-truck in Florida, killing three.



A semi-truck that Jashanpreet Singh drove under the influence of drugs last week caused a fiery pile-up, killing three in Ontario, California.



