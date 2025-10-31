

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Corp. (4768.T) on Friday reported higher profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, supported by increase in sales.



Profit before tax rose 26.1% to 68.023 billion yen from 53.94 billion yen in the same period of 2024.



Operating profit increased 27.5% to 66.529 billion yen from 52.169 billion yen last year.



Net income attributable to owners of parent advanced to 46.531 billion yen or 122.71 yen per basic share from 36.631 billion yen or 96.60 yen per basic share a year earlier.



Net sales grew 22.3% to 1.006 trillion yen from 822.262 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company forecasts full-year 2025 net sales of 1.261 trillion yen, up 13.8% year on year. Net income attributable to owners of parent is expected to grow 9.8% to 58.7 billion yen, or 154.80 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News