

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC (CEO, 0883.HK, 600938.SS), a producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas, Friday reported decreased earnings for the third quarter from last year though revenue increased.



The company's net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was down by 12.2 percent to RMB 32.44 million from RMB 36.93 million last year.



Basic earnings per share came down 12.2 percent to RMB 0.68 from RMB 0.78 a year ago.



The company's revenue rose to RMB 104.90 million from RMB 99.25 million the earlier year.



On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the shares closed on Friday's regular trading 1.25 percent lower at HK$19.78.



