

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $186 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1.561 billion, or $0.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $3.306 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $15.776 billion from $14.460 billion last year.



AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $186 Mln. vs. $1.561 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $15.776 Bln vs. $14.460 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.61 - $10.65



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News