Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Declares Quarterly Dividend

KINGSTON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Company will pay the dividend on November 26, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2025.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone delivers tailored homeowners insurance solutions through its sophisticated product suite, Select, supported by a scalable and efficient operating platform that enables the Company to pursue significant market opportunities and strategic expansion. KICO was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York in 2024 and is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine

Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly

Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

kdaly@theequitygroup.com

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kingstone-declares-quarterly-dividend-1093431