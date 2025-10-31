

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $299.3 million, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $217.4 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $279.8 million or $2.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.141 billion from $1.055 billion last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $299.3 Mln. vs. $217.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.85 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.141 Bln vs. $1.055 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News