

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOTO Corporation (TOTDF) on Friday reported a sharp decline in profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, impacted mainly by restructuring expenses.



Profit before tax fell 45.6% to 14.385 billion yen from 26.445 billion yen in the same period of 2024. The decline was mainly due to extraordinary losses totaling 13.268 billion yen, driven by restructuring expenses of 13.232 billion yen.



Operating profit decreased 13.9% to 20.781 billion yen from 24.142 billion yen last year.



Net income attributable to owners of parent dropped to 8.79 billion yen or 52.64 yen per share from 16.949 billion yen or 99.85 yen per share a year earlier.



Net sales declined 1.8% to 349.372 billion yen from 355.735 billion yen in the prior-year period.



For the full year, the company expects net sales of 734.5 billion yen, up 1.4% from the previous year.



Net income attributable to owners of parent is expected to more than double to 29 billion yen, representing a 138.3% year-on-year increase, with basic earnings per share estimated at 175.91 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News