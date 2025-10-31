

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales recovered in September on higher food turnover, official data showed on Friday.



Retail sales increased 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in August, Destatis said. Growth in sales came in line with expectations.



Year-on-year, retail sales growth eased to 0.2 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.



Sales in the food sector gained 0.3 percent from a month ago, while non-food sales dropped 0.6 percent in September. Online and mail-order sales increased 0.4 percent.



In nominal terms, retail sales rose 0.1 percent month-on-month and grew 1.7 percent from a year ago in September.



