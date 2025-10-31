Unusual Machines Brings Orlando Motor Facility Online, Expanding U.S. Production Capability

Thirty new hires and motor operations in Orlando mark next phase of U.S. production expansion

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of high-performance drone components, today announced that its 17,000-square-foot motor manufacturing facility in Orlando, Florida, has commenced operations--marking a key milestone in the company's expansion of U.S.-based production. As part of the ramp-up, Unusual Machines has added approximately 30 new team members, the majority in manufacturing and production roles, to support growing demand across its drone component lines.

The facility is part of Unusual Machines' broader Orlando campus and provides a dedicated environment for high-throughput motor assembly and testing. The site enhances control, speed, and reliability across the company's production network while creating additional capacity for drone assembly within its existing Orlando operations.

"This milestone represents more than new equipment--it represents new jobs," said Andrew Camden, Chief Operating Officer of Unusual Machines. "Building our team here in Orlando means we're growing U.S. manufacturing talent alongside our production capability. We are proud this work isn't just about making motors--it's about creating lasting careers in a growing industry."

The operational launch of the Orlando motor facility continues Unusual Machines' disciplined expansion of domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthening the company's ability to serve consumer, enterprise, and defense customers with U.S.-based production and rapid response capability.

"This facility represents the work of our manufacturing engineers and technicians, who meticulously designed the layout and workflow to empower our assemblers," said Brad Mello, Vice President of Manufacturing at Unusual Machines. "Every process and tool was created to help our team build high-quality motors--consistently, safely, and with pride."

Unusual Machines expects continued hiring as production expands, with additional roles anticipated later this year to support increased motor and drone assembly output. Interested applicants can visit www.unusualmachines.com/careers for current opportunities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include our expectation that production will expand and the company will hire additional personnel. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The results expected by some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues that may arise from the opening of our new Orlando manufacturing facility, potential supply chain issues, the impact from a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, and the Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, in our Prospectus Supplement dated September 2, 2025 and in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

CS Investor Relations

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-brings-orlando-motor-facility-online-expanding-u.s.-producti-1094393