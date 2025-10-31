Utenos Trikotazas: Utenos Trikotažas Grows Sales by One-Third While Maintaining Profitability

During the nine months of 2025, the SBA textile group Utenos Trikotažas continued to grow, with the group's revenue increasing by 30.7% to Eur 15.9 million. Exports accounted for 80.7% of total sales.

The company's core business segment - contract manufacturing - showed especially strong performance, with sales increasing by 46.1% to Eur 13.3 million. The company's in-house clothing brand, UTENOS, also posted solid growth, with sales reaching Eur 1.7 million, up 19.3% year-on-year.

"Following a major financial turnaround, we have returned to profitability and are moving forward in a focused manner. We are also seeing the first signs of stabilization in the global textile market - international brands are resuming orders and demand is gradually recovering. Our strength lies in the ability to respond quickly and deliver high value-added solutions across the entire production chain. At the same time, we are actively investing in the renewal of our brand, where we also see opportunities for sustainable growth," says Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of Utenos Trikotažas.

Group Losses Cut by More Than Half

In the third quarter of the year, Utenos Trikotažas continued to operate profitably, with operating profit reaching Eur 105 thousand This is the second consecutive profitable quarter, marking the strengthening of the efficiency of the company's core business. However, the final financial result was affected by the bankruptcy proceedings of the subsidiary Šatrija, which began in September and resulted in the write-off of Eur 1 million in financial assets. Due to this one-off factor, Utenos Trikotažas' net result before taxes was negative, amounting to EUR -0.8 million.

During the first nine months of this year, Utenos Trikotažas earned Eur 0.7 million in EBITDA, compared to a negative result of Eur 1.6 million during the same period last year. A significant change was also recorded at the group level: EBITDA reached Eur 286 thousand and the total loss before taxes decreased by more than half, from Eur 3.2 million last year to Eur 1.4 million this year. The bankruptcy proceedings of AB Šatrija also had a negative impact on the group's results.

At the general meeting of shareholders held at the end of August, the merger of the subsidiary AB Utenoswear with AB Utenos Trikotažas was approved. This reorganization is part of structural changes aimed at optimizing the company's management and consolidating available resources.

The growth and profitability of the company's core operations confirm that the restructuring plan, approved at the end of 2024, is delivering tangible results, and Utenos Trikotažas continues to make steady progress towards financial stability.

Additional information is available from Tadas Baužys, Finance manager,tel. No. +370 672 44712.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas