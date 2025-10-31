

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cooling global trade tensions helped revive sentiment in global markets, albeit in a limited manner. Earning updates from the tech sector also supported sentiment. The tone of caution in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's guidance and anxiety ahead of the release of PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. however limited gains. Markets also digested the larger-than-expected decline in China's manufacturing PMI.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in the red. Asian markets closed on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil benchmarks declined. Gold prices edged up. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,633.70, up 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,882.40, up 0.88% Germany's DAX at 24,032.86, down 0.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,726.20, down 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 8,135.43, down 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,678.55, down 0.36% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 52,411.34, up 2.12% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,881.90, down 0.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,954.79, down 0.81% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,906.65, down 1.43%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1561, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3121, down 0.22% USD/JPY at 154.15, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6540, down 0.24% USD/CAD at 1.4015, up 0.21% Dollar Index at 99.57, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.108%, up 0.27% Germany at 2.6460%, up 0.34% France at 3.428%, up 0.44% U.K. at 4.4270%, down 0.02% Japan at 1.654%, up 0.06%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.11, down 0.40%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.38, down 0.31%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,021.95, up 0.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $110,287.79, up 0.48% Ethereum at $3,871.45, down 0.29% XRP at $2.51, down 1.43% BNB at $1,087.30, down 2.24% Solana at $188.65, down 1.72%



