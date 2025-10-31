Getty Images, Inc.: Getty Images and Perplexity strike multi-year image partnership

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Perplexity, have today announced a global multi-year licensing agreement covering display of images from Getty Images across Perplexity's AI-powered search and discovery tools.

Integrated deep into the content creation and display workflows, and leveraging Getty Images' API technology, this agreement provides Perplexity with access to high-quality and differentiated creative and editorial imagery to create a richer visual experience. In addition, Perplexity will be making improvements to how it displays imagery, including image credit with link to source, to better educate users on how to use licensed imagery legally.

"We are pleased to reach this agreement with Perplexity, which acknowledges the importance of properly attributed content and its value in enhancing AI-powered products," said Nick Unsworth, Vice President Strategic Development at Getty Images. "Partnerships such as this support AI platforms to increase the quality and accuracy of information delivered to consumers, ultimately building a more engaging and reliable experience. This agreement paves the way for a productive and collaborative partnership between our companies, where we will work together to improve attribution of our contributors' work and Getty Images' high-quality creative and editorial content will enhance Perplexity's platform."

"Attribution and accuracy are fundamental to how people should understand the world in an age of AI," said Jessica Chan, Head of Content and Publisher Partnerships at Perplexity. "Getty Images shares our belief that the future of AI-powered discovery requires respecting the creators behind the content. Together, we're helping people discover answers through powerful visual storytelling while ensuring they always know where that content comes from and who created it."

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share?powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 600,000 content creators and more than 355 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com.

