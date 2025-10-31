AGCO Corporation: Agco Reports Third-quarter Results

Net sales of $2.5 billion, down 4.7% year-over-year

Reported earnings per share of $4.09 and adjusted earnings per share (1) of $1.35

of $1.35 Full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook increased to approximately $5.00

$300 million in share repurchases to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, utilizing $230 million in after-tax proceeds received from the TAFE ownership sale

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, reported net sales of $2.5 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 4.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2024 included other revenue of $251.2 million which represents revenue from the Company's divestiture of the majority of its Grain & Protein business as shown in the regional net sales table. Reported net income was $4.09 per share for the quarter and adjusted net income(1) was $1.35 per share. These results compare to reported net income of $0.40 per share and adjusted net income(1) of $0.68 per share for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation of 3.7%, net sales in the quarter decreased 8.4% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

"AGCO delivered another solid quarter of navigating a complex global landscape shaped by challenging farm economics, high interest rates, and cautious capital investment," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President and CEO. "Our continued investments in precision agriculture, autonomous solutions and sustainable technologies helped maintain demand for our premium brands. At the same time, we have responded decisively with disciplined production cuts, aggressive cost management, and accelerated strategic restructuring initiatives."

Hansotia continued, "While political shifts and global trade tensions weighed on farmer sentiment especially in North America, AGCO's diversified global footprint and Farmer-First strategy helped mitigate regional disruptions. Our strong earnings and improved cash flow generation reflect the structural changes we have made. We remain focused on improving productivity for farmers, driving growth across our portfolio and delivering value for our shareholders which has been enhanced with the previously announced $1 billion share repurchase program, expected to commence this quarter."

Net sales for the first nine months of 2025 were approximately $7.2 billion, a decrease of 18.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The first nine months of 2024 included other revenue of $741.8 million which represents revenue from the Company's divestiture of the majority of its Grain & Protein business as shown in the regional net sales table. For the first nine months of 2025, reported net income was $8.45 per share and adjusted net income(1) was $3.11 per share. These results compare to reported net loss of $(2.27) per share and adjusted net income(1) of $5.53 per share for the same period in 2024. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation of 1.0%, net sales in the first nine months of 2025 decreased 19.4% compared to the same period in 2024.

Third Quarter Highlights

Reported regional sales results (2) : Europe/Middle East ("EME") +27.5%, North America (32.1)%, South America (8.1)%, Asia/Pacific/Africa ("APA") (5.9)%

: Europe/Middle East ("EME") +27.5%, North America (32.1)%, South America (8.1)%, Asia/Pacific/Africa ("APA") (5.9)% Constant currency regional sales results (1)(2)(3) : EME +20.3%, North America (32.1)%, South America (9.5)%, APA (5.2)%

: EME +20.3%, North America (32.1)%, South America (9.5)%, APA (5.2)% Regional operating margin performance: EME 15.6%, North America (10.5)%, South America 5.7%, APA 4.9%

Completed the sale of AGCO's ownership interest in TAFE for $260 million (after-tax proceeds of $230 million)

The Company plans to initiate $300 million in share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2025, utilizing the $230 million of after-tax proceeds from the TAFE ownership sale

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in appendix. (2) As compared to third quarter 2024. (3) Excludes currency translation impact.

Market Update





Industry Unit Retail Sales



Tractors

Combines Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Change from Prior Year Period

Change from Prior Year Period North America(4)

(10) %

(29) % Brazil(5)

3 %

(10) % Western Europe(5)

(8) %

(7) %



(4) Excludes compact tractors. (5) Based on Company estimates.

Hansotia concluded, "Near-record global crop production in 2025 has increased inventories and pressured commodity prices. While elevated government payments in North America are supporting farm income, crop margins remain constrained. These economic challenges have weakened demand for farm equipment in North America and Europe. Still, farmers continue to invest in precision technologies to boost productivity and profitability. In Brazil, sentiment is improving largely due to record soybean yields, though rising input costs, recent trade tensions, high interest rates and political uncertainty are dampening purchasing activity. In Europe, confidence varies by region, with Western farmers benefiting from favorable yields, while Southern and Eastern areas have been impacted by adverse weather. Dairy and livestock producers have benefited from strong prices and steady demand. While traditional equipment sales remain under pressure, we see a clear transition toward smarter, more efficient solutions as farmers seek to protect margins and manage ongoing volatility."

North American industry retail tractor sales declined 10% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 with the steepest drops occurring in higher horsepower categories - particularly in recent months. Combine unit sales fell 29% year-over-year during the same period. Ongoing uncertainty around grain export demand and elevated input costs are expected to continue weighing on industry demand throughout 2025, especially for larger equipment.

Brazil industry retail tractor sales rose 3% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, driven primarily by demand for smaller and mid-size tractors coupled with favorable trade dynamics. Despite record soybean harvests and potential trade benefits, demand for larger equipment has yet to show meaningful improvement. High financing costs and political uncertainty are expected to continue to constrain demand in 2025.

Western Europe industry retail tractor sales declined 8% during the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 with double digit percentage decreases across most markets except Spain, which saw strong growth. Demand is expected to remain soft throughout the remainder of the year, as lower income levels weigh on arable farmers. However, steady demand from dairy and livestock producers is expected to partially offset the overall decline.

Regional Results

AGCO Regional Net Sales (in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

% change

from 2024

% change

from 2024

due to

currency

translation(6)

% change

excluding

currency

translation North America

$ 383.0

$ 564.4

(32.1) %

- %

(32.1) % South America

322.4

350.8

(8.1) %

1.4 %

(9.5) % EME

1,613.8

1,266.0

27.5 %

7.2 %

20.3 % APA

157.1

166.9

(5.9) %

(0.7) %

(5.2) % Total Segments

2,476.3

2,348.1

5.5 %

4.1 %

1.4 % Other(7)

-

251.2

(100.0) %

- %

(100.0) %



$ 2,476.3

$ 2,599.3

(4.7) %

3.7 %

(8.4) %

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

% change

from 2024

% change

from 2024

due to

currency

translation(6)

% change

from 2024

due to

acquisition

of a

business(6)

% change

excluding currency

translation and acquisition of

a business North America

$ 1,199.5

$ 1,792.7

(33.1) %

(0.8) %

0.4 %

(32.7) % South America

855.7

939.7

(8.9) %

(4.9) %

0.6 %

(4.6) % EME

4,719.2

4,842.4

(2.5) %

3.1 %

0.9 %

(6.5) % APA

387.4

458.0

(15.4) %

(0.7) %

1.3 %

(16.0) % Total Segments

7,161.8

8,032.8

(10.8) %

1.1 %

0.7 %

(12.6) % Other(7)

-

741.8

(100.0) %

- %

- %

(100.0) %



$ 7,161.8

$ 8,774.6

(18.4) %

1.0 %

0.7 %

(20.1) %

(6) See footnotes for additional disclosures. (7) "Other" represents the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 for the majority of the Company's Grain & Protein ("G&P") business which was divested on November 1, 2024. The results of the G&P business through the date of the divestiture were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments.

North America

Net sales in the North American region decreased 32.1% during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of unfavorable currency translation. Softer industry sales and under-production of end-market demand contributed to lower sales. The most significant sales declines occurred in high-horsepower tractors, sprayers and combines. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $56.4 million compared to the same period in 2024 and operating margins remained negative. The decrease was primarily a result of lower sales and production volumes.

South America

South American net sales decreased 9.5% during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of favorable currency translation. Weaker industry demand drove most of the decrease with lower sales across the majority of the product categories. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $22.6 million compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease was primarily a result of lower sales and production levels and the impact of modestly negative pricing.

Europe/Middle East

Net sales in the Europe/Middle East region increased 20.3% during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of favorable currency translation. This reflects a recovery in production levels and corresponding sales following extended plant downtime last year. Increases were largest in high-horsepower and mid-range tractors. Income from operations increased $163.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily a result of significantly higher sales and production volumes.

Asia/Pacific/Africa

Asia/Pacific/Africa region net sales decreased 5.2%, excluding unfavorable currency translation impacts, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to weaker end market demand and lower production volumes. Lower sales across most of the Asian markets were partially offset by higher sales in Australia and Africa. Income from operations increased $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 primarily due to lower manufacturing costs, partially offset by lower sales volume.

Outlook

AGCO expects full-year 2025 net sales of approximately $9.8 billion. Adjusted operating margins are projected to be approximately 7.5%. Lower production volumes are expected to be partially offset by cost controls and stable engineering expenses. Based on these assumptions, full-year earnings per share are targeted at approximately $5.00. These estimates incorporate the expected impact of tariffs in effect as of October 31, 2025, along with AGCO's mitigation strategies. Any changes to tariff policies or related responses could affect these projections.

* * * * *

* * * * *

AGCO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in millions)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 884.1

$ 612.7 Accounts and notes receivable, net 1,220.9

1,267.4 Inventories, net 3,081.1

2,731.3 Other current assets 535.6

526.6 Total current assets 5,721.7

5,138.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,977.4

1,818.6 Right-of-use lease assets 169.0

168.9 Investments in affiliates 597.3

519.6 Deferred tax assets 898.3

561.0 Other assets 512.2

435.2 Intangible assets, net 689.8

728.9 Goodwill 1,901.2

1,820.4 Total assets $ 12,466.9

$ 11,190.6







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:





Borrowings due within one year $ 109.2

$ 415.2 Accounts payable 986.7

813.0 Accrued expenses 2,410.2

2,469.6 Other current liabilities 122.0

128.2 Total current liabilities 3,628.1

3,826.0 Long-term debt, less current portion and debt issuance costs 2,734.4

2,233.3 Operating lease liabilities 123.4

127.5 Pension and postretirement health care benefits 163.1

155.6 Deferred tax liabilities 143.7

125.0 Other noncurrent liabilities 882.1

680.3 Total liabilities 7,674.8

7,147.7 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 301.3

300.1 Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock -

- Common stock 0.7

0.7 Additional paid-in capital 16.0

- Retained earnings 6,206.7

5,645.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,732.6)

(1,902.9) Total stockholders' equity 4,490.8

3,742.8 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 12,466.9

$ 11,190.6 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

AGCO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net sales $ 2,476.3

$ 2,599.3 Cost of goods sold 1,829.8

1,996.2 Gross profit 646.5

603.1 Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative expenses 340.8

344.3 Engineering expenses 123.0

121.3 Amortization of intangibles 23.0

8.8 Impairment charges (0.6)

0.2 Restructuring and business optimization expenses 8.7

10.5 Loss on sale of business -

3.2 Income from operations 151.6

114.8 Interest expense, net 15.5

33.9 Other expense (income), net (208.4)

52.3 Income before income taxes and equity in net earnings of affiliates 344.5

28.6 Income tax provision 48.8

11.9 Income before equity in net earnings of affiliates 295.7

16.7 Equity in net earnings of affiliates 7.0

12.2 Net income 302.7

28.9 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 3.0

1.1 Net income attributable to AGCO Corporation $ 305.7

$ 30.0 Net income per common share attributable to AGCO Corporation:





Basic $ 4.10

$ 0.40 Diluted $ 4.09

$ 0.40 Cash dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.29

$ 0.29 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding:





Basic 74.6

74.6 Diluted 74.7

74.7 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

AGCO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in millions, except per share data)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net sales $ 7,161.8

$ 8,774.6 Cost of goods sold 5,336.1

6,564.2 Gross profit 1,825.7

2,210.4 Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative expenses 993.0

1,074.5 Engineering expenses 356.8

390.0 Amortization of intangibles 54.0

54.4 Impairment charges 7.3

5.3 Restructuring and business optimization expenses 37.3

41.7 Loss on sale of business 12.3

497.8 Income from operations 365.0

146.7 Interest expense, net 51.8

65.7 Other expense (income), net (127.2)

168.4 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net earnings of affiliates 440.4

(87.4) Income tax provision (benefit) (154.7)

122.6 Income (loss) before equity in net earnings of affiliates 595.1

(210.0) Equity in net earnings of affiliates 30.7

38.0 Net income (loss) 625.8

(172.0) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 5.2

2.9 Net income (loss) attributable to AGCO Corporation $ 631.0

$ (169.1) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to AGCO Corporation





Basic $ 8.46

$ (2.27) Diluted $ 8.45

$ (2.27) Cash dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.87

$ 3.37 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding:





Basic 74.6

74.6 Diluted 74.7

74.7 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

AGCO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 625.8

$ (172.0) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:





Depreciation 187.3

189.4 Amortization of intangibles 54.0

54.4 Stock compensation expense 25.0

21.3 Impairment charges 7.3

5.3 Loss on sale of business 12.3

497.8 Gain on sale of investment in affiliate (251.9)

- Equity in net earnings of affiliates, net of cash received (30.0)

(37.3) Deferred income tax benefit (348.8)

(30.7) Other 23.4

24.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts and notes receivable, net 81.1

(102.4) Inventories, net (113.4)

(221.1) Other current and noncurrent assets (29.2)

(79.7) Accounts payable 98.6

(77.4) Accrued expenses (241.4)

(286.2) Other current and noncurrent liabilities 124.4

105.7 Total adjustments (401.3)

64.0 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 224.5

(108.0) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (159.3)

(279.3) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1.7

1.8 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired -

(1,902.2) Proceeds from sale of business (12.3)

- Sale of (investments in) unconsolidated affiliates, net 258.8

(1.6) Other (7.7)

(0.2) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 81.2

(2,181.5) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from indebtedness 481.6

2,624.6 Repayments of indebtedness (458.0)

(2.3) Payment of dividends to stockholders (64.9)

(251.5) Payment of minimum tax withholdings on stock compensation (11.4)

(11.9) Payment of debt issuance costs -

(15.7) Investments by noncontrolling interests, net -

8.1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (52.7)

2,351.3 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18.4

(14.7) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 271.4

47.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 612.7

595.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period(1) $ 884.1

$ 642.6

























(1)Includes $20.0 million of cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2024.

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

AGCO CORPORATION

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited, in millions, except share amounts, per share data)

1. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SALES AGREEMENTS

The Company has accounts receivable sales agreements that permit the sale, on an ongoing basis, of a majority of its wholesale receivables in North America, Europe and Brazil to its U.S., Canadian, European and Brazilian finance joint ventures. The cash received from receivables sold under these accounts receivable sales agreements that remain outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was approximately $2.0 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively.

In addition, the Company sells certain trade receivables under factoring arrangements to other financial institutions around the world. The cash received from trade receivables sold under factoring arrangements that remain outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was approximately $252.7 million and $220.5 million, respectively.

Losses on sales of receivables associated with the accounts receivable sales agreements discussed above, reflected within "Other expense (income), net" in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, were approximately $21.9 million and $60.6 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. Losses on sales of receivables associated with the accounts receivable sales agreements discussed above, reflected within "Other expense (income), net" in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, were approximately $28.4 million and $92.2 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

The Company's finance joint ventures in Europe, Brazil and Australia also provide wholesale financing directly to the Company's dealers. As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, these finance joint ventures had approximately $87.1 million and $139.2 million, respectively, of outstanding accounts receivable associated with these arrangements.

2. INVENTORIES

Inventories, net at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows (in millions):



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Finished goods $ 1,263.8

$ 1,187.9 Repair and replacement parts 841.2

754.6 Work in process 255.0

170.0 Raw materials 721.1

618.8 Inventories, net $ 3,081.1

$ 2,731.3

3. INDEBTEDNESS

Long-term debt consisted of the following at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in millions):



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Credit Facility, expires 2027 $ 350.0

$ - 5.450% Senior notes due 2027 400.0

400.0 5.800% Senior notes due 2034 700.0

700.0 0.800% Senior notes due 2028 704.0

622.7 1.002% EIB Senior term loan due 2025 -

259.5 EIB Senior term loan due 2029 293.3

259.5 EIB Senior term loan due 2030 199.5

176.4 Senior term loans due between 2025 and 2028 98.0

152.0 Debt issuance costs (10.4)

(12.0)

2,734.4

2,558.1







Less:





1.002% EIB Senior term loan due 2025 -

(259.5) Senior term loans due 2025 -

(65.3) Total long-term indebtedness $ 2,734.4

$ 2,233.3

As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had short-term borrowings due within one year, excluding the current portion of long-term debt, of approximately $109.2 million and $90.4 million, respectively.

1.002% European Investment Bank ( "EIB") Senior Term Loan due 2025

On January 24, 2025, the Company repaid €250.0 million (or approximately $262.3 million) upon maturity of the EIB Senior term loan due 2025.

Senior Term Loans due between 2025 and 2028

In August 2025, the Company repaid €63.0 million (or approximately $72.8 million) upon maturity of the Senior term loans due 2025.

4. RESTRUCTURING AND BUSINESS OPTIMIZATION EXPENSES

On June 24, 2024, the Company announced a restructuring program (the "Program") in response to increased weakening demand in the agriculture industry. The Company estimates that it will incur charges for one-time termination benefits of approximately $150.0 million to $200.0 million in connection with the initial phase of the Program, primarily consisting of cash charges related to severance payments, employees benefits and related costs. The Company incurred the majority of the charges in 2024 and expects to incur the remaining charges in 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, accrued severance and other related costs primarily associated with the Program were approximately $136.2 million. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded $4.2 million and $5.9 million, respectively, of severance and other related costs, net of reversals, primarily associated with the Program, and paid approximately $30.8 million and $100.5 million, respectively, of severance costs. The $53.3 million of accrued severance and other related costs as of September 30, 2025, inclusive of approximately $11.7 million of foreign currency translation impacts, are expected to be paid primarily during the next 12 months.

Business optimization expenses primarily relate to professional services costs incurred as part of the restructuring program aimed at reducing structural costs, enhancing global efficiencies by changing the Company's operating model for certain corporate and back-office functions. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized approximately $4.5 million and $31.4 million, respectively, of business optimization expenses.

5. SEGMENT REPORTING

The Company has four operating segments which are also its reportable segments which consist of the North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa regions. The Company's reportable segments are geography based and distribute a full range of agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technology. The Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"), Eric P. Hansotia, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, evaluates segment performance primarily based on income from operations. The CODM utilizes income from operations to evaluate each segment's performance including the allocation of resources. Sales for each segment are based on the location of the third-party customer. The Company's selling, general and administrative expenses and engineering expenses are generally charged to each segment based on the region and division where the expenses are incurred. As a result, the components of income (loss) from operations for one segment may not be comparable to another segment. Segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 based on the Company's reportable segments are as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended September 30,

North

America

South

America

Europe/Middle

East

Asia/Pacific/

Africa

Total

Segments

Other(1)

Total 2025



























Net sales

$ 383.0

$ 322.4

$ 1,613.8

$ 157.1

$ 2,476.3

$ -

$ 2,476.3 Cost of goods sold

302.5

259.1

1,143.9

124.3

1,829.8

-

1,829.8 Selling, general and

administrative expenses

84.6

32.7

146.0

21.7

285.0

-

285.0 Engineering expenses

36.0

12.1

71.5

3.4

123.0

-

123.0 Income (loss) from operations

$ (40.1)

$ 18.5

$ 252.4

$ 7.7

$ 238.5

$ -

$ 238.5





























2024



























Net sales(2)

$ 564.4

$ 350.8

$ 1,266.0

$ 166.9

$ 2,348.1

$ 251.2

$ 2,599.3 Cost of goods sold

426.1

272.1

974.1

135.1

1,807.4

188.8

1,996.2 Selling, general and

administrative expenses

90.7

24.7

134.9

21.8

272.1

21.9

294.0 Engineering expenses

31.3

12.9

67.7

3.2

115.1

6.2

121.3 Income from operations(3)

$ 16.3

$ 41.1

$ 89.3

$ 6.8

$ 153.5

$ 34.3

$ 187.8



























(1) "Other" represents the results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 for the majority of the Company's Grain & Protein ("G&P") business which was divested on November 1, 2024. The results of the G&P business through the date of the divestiture were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments. (2) Of the $251.2 million of the net sales of the divested G&P business recast to "Other", $171.7 million, $30.8 million, $32.2 million and $16.5 million were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments, respectively. (3) Of the $34.3 million of the income (loss) from operations of the divested G&P business recast to "Other", $36.4 million, $4.0 million, $(6.3) million and $0.2 million were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments, respectively.

Nine Months Ended September 30,

North

America

South

America

Europe/Middle

East

Asia/Pacific/

Africa

Total

Segments

Other(1)

Total 2025



























Net sales

$ 1,199.5

$ 855.7

$ 4,719.2

$ 387.4

$ 7,161.8

$ -

$ 7,161.8 Cost of goods sold

925.4

688.1

3,414.0

308.6

5,336.1

-

5,336.1 Selling, general and

administrative expenses

251.8

94.8

421.3

56.1

824.0

-

824.0 Engineering expenses

104.3

28.4

215.8

8.3

356.8

-

356.8 Income (loss) from operations

$ (82.0)

$ 44.4

$ 668.1

$ 14.4

$ 644.9

$ -

$ 644.9





























2024



























Net sales(2)

$ 1,792.7

$ 939.7

$ 4,842.4

$ 458.0

$ 8,032.8

$ 741.8

$ 8,774.6 Cost of goods sold

1,353.2

761.7

3,524.5

363.4

6,002.8

561.4

6,564.2 Selling, general and

administrative expenses

256.8

78.5

418.0

59.5

812.8

80.1

892.9 Engineering expenses

101.8

40.0

219.9

8.8

370.5

19.5

390.0 Income from operations(3)

$ 80.9

$ 59.5

$ 680.0

$ 26.3

$ 846.7

$ 80.8

$ 927.5



























(1) "Other" represents the results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 for the majority of the Company's G&P business which was divested on November 1, 2024. The results of the G&P business through the date of the divestiture were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments. (2) Of the $741.8 million of the net sales of the divested G&P business recast to "Other", $510.8 million, $94.2 million, $87.7 million and $49.1 million were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments, respectively. (3) Of the $80.8 million of the income (loss) from operations of the divested G&P business recast to "Other", $90.9 million, $14.4 million, $(25.6) million and $1.1 million were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments, respectively.

A reconciliation from the segment information to the consolidated balances for income from operations is set forth below (in millions):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Segment income from operations $ 238.5

$ 153.5

$ 644.9

$ 846.7 Other(1) -

34.3

-

80.8 Impairment charges 0.6

(0.2)

(7.3)

(5.3) Loss on sale of business -

(3.2)

(12.3)

(497.8) Corporate expenses (48.9)

(45.3)

(144.7)

(161.2) Amortization of intangibles (23.0)

(8.8)

(54.0)

(54.4) Stock compensation expense (6.9)

(5.0)

(24.3)

(20.4) Restructuring and business optimization

expenses (8.7)

(10.5)

(37.3)

(41.7) Consolidated income from operations $ 151.6

$ 114.8

$ 365.0

$ 146.7



























(1) "Other" represents the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 for the majority of the Company's G&P business which was divested on November 1, 2024. The results of the G&P business through the date of the divestiture were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This earnings release discloses adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share and net sales on a constant currency basis and excluding a recent acquisition, each of which excludes amounts that are typically included in the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were not adjusted to exclude a recent acquisition as the acquisition occurred in the second quarter of 2024. A reconciliation of each of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below.

The following is a reconciliation of reported income from operations, net income (loss) attributable to AGCO and net income (loss) per share attributable to AGCO to adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Income From

Operations

Net

Income(1)

Net Income

Per Share(1)

Income From

Operations

Net

Income(1)

Net Income

Per Share(1) As reported $ 151.6

$ 305.7

$ 4.09

$ 114.8

$ 30.0

$ 0.40 Restructuring and business

optimization expenses(2) 8.7

6.4

0.08

10.5

6.6

0.09 Amortization of PTx Trimble

acquired intangibles(3) 20.5

12.5

0.16

6.1

3.8

0.05 Transaction-related costs(4) 4.8

1.3

0.02

9.0

6.6

0.09 Impairment charges(5) (0.6)

(0.6)

(0.01)

0.2

0.2

- Loss on sale of business(6) -

-

-

3.2

3.2

0.05 Gain on sale of investment in affiliate(7) -

(219.2)

(2.93)

-

-

- Discrete tax items(8) -

(4.7)

(0.06)

-

-

- As adjusted $ 185.0

$ 101.4

$ 1.35

$ 143.8

$ 50.4

$ 0.68



























(1) Net income and net income per share amounts are after tax. (2) The restructuring expenses recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 related primarily to severance, business optimization and other related costs associated with the Company's Program. (3) Amortization of intangibles related to intangibles acquired as part of the Company's acquisition of PTx Trimble. (4) The transaction-related costs recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2025 related to the Company's divestiture of the majority of its Grain & Protein ("G&P") business. The transaction-related costs recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2024 related to the Company's divestiture of the majority of its G&P business and the formation of the PTx Trimble joint venture. (5) The impairment charges recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 primarily related to the impairment of certain other assets. (6) The Company classified its G&P business as held for sale as of June 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded an additional loss of $3.2 million based on the subsequent evaluation of fair market value less costs to sell of the disposal group as of the end of the third quarter. (7) The gain on sale of investment in affiliate recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2025 related to the sale of the Company's ownership interest in Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited ("TAFE"). Foreign currency translation impacts since the inception of the investment in affiliate previously recognized within "Accumulated other comprehensive loss" were recorded within "Other expense (income), net" in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (8) During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax provision included a net tax benefit of $4.7 million related to a legal entity reorganization.



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Income From

Operations

Net

Income(1)

Net Income

Per Share(1)

Income From

Operations

Net Income

(Loss)(1)

Net Income

(Loss) Per Share(1) As reported $ 365.0

$ 631.0

$ 8.45

$ 146.7

$ (169.1)

$ (2.27) Restructuring and business

optimization expenses(2) 37.3

27.7

0.37

41.7

32.4

0.44 Amortization of PTx Trimble

acquired intangibles(3) 46.3

28.0

0.37

24.3

15.3

0.20 Transaction-related costs(4) 17.7

4.9

0.07

42.2

31.2

0.42 Impairment charges(5) 7.3

7.3

0.09

5.3

5.3

0.07 Loss on sale of business(6) 12.3

12.7

0.17

497.8

497.8

6.67 Gain on sale of investment in affiliate(7) -

(219.2)

(2.93)

-

-

- Discrete tax items(8) -

(259.9)

(3.48)

-

-

- As adjusted $ 485.9

$ 232.5

$ 3.11

$ 758.0

$ 412.9

$ 5.53



























(1) Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share amounts are after tax. (2) The restructuring expenses recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 related primarily to severance, business optimization and other related costs associated with the Company's Program. (3) Amortization of intangibles related to intangibles acquired as part of the Company's acquisition of PTx Trimble. (4) The transaction-related costs recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 related to the Company's divestiture of the majority of its G&P business and the formation of the PTx Trimble joint venture. (5) The impairment charges recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 primarily related to the impairment of certain other assets. (6) The loss on sale of business recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to the finalization of the preliminary working capital and other adjustments related to the sale of the majority of the Company's G&P business. As of June 30, 2024, the Company classified its G&P business as held for sale and recorded a loss of $497.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. (7) The gain on sale of investment in affiliate recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to the sale of the Company's ownership interest in TAFE. Foreign currency translation impacts since the inception of the investment in affiliate previously recognized within "Accumulated other comprehensive loss" were recorded within "Other expense (income), net" in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (8) During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax provision included a net tax benefit of $259.9 million related to a legal entity reorganization.

The following is a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions):





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales

$ 2,476.3

$ 2,599.3

$ 7,161.8

$ 8,774.6

















Income from operations

151.6

114.8

365.0

146.7 Adjusted income from operations(1)

$ 185.0

$ 143.8

$ 485.9

$ 758.0 Operating margin(2)

6.1 %

4.4 %

5.1 %

1.7 % Adjusted operating margin(2)

7.5 %

5.5 %

6.8 %

8.6 %



























(1) Refer to the previous table for the reconciliation of income from operations to adjusted income from operations. (2) Operating margin is defined as the ratio of income from operations divided by net sales. Adjusted operating margin is defined as the ratio of adjusted income from operations divided by net sales.

The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have a significant impact on such calculations and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading.

The following table sets forth, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the impact to net sales of currency translation by geographical segment (in millions, except percentages):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Change due to currency

translation

2025

2024

% change

from 2024

$

% North America $ 383.0

$ 564.4

(32.1) %

$ (0.5)

- % South America 322.4

350.8

(8.1) %

5.0

1.4 % Europe/Middle East 1,613.8

1,266.0

27.5 %

91.0

7.2 % Asia/Pacific/Africa 157.1

166.9

(5.9) %

(1.2)

(0.7) % Total Segments 2,476.3

2,348.1

5.5 %

94.3

4.1 % Other(1) -

251.2

(100.0) %

-

- %

$ 2,476.3

$ 2,599.3

(4.7) %

$ 94.3

3.7 %



























(1) "Other" represents the results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 for the majority of the Company's Grain & Protein ("G&P") business which was divested on November 1, 2024. Of the $251.2 million of the net sales of the divested G&P business recast to "Other", $171.7 million, $30.8 million, $32.2 million and $16.5 million were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments, respectively.

The following table sets forth, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the impact to net sales of currency translation and a recent acquisition by geographical segment (in millions, except percentages):



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change due to currency

translation

Change due to acquisition

of a business

2025

2024

% change

from 2024

$

%

$

% North America $ 1,199.5

$ 1,792.7

(33.1) %

$ (14.5)

(0.8) %

$ 7.7

0.4 % South America 855.7

939.7

(8.9) %

(45.6)

(4.9) %

5.1

0.6 % Europe/Middle East 4,719.2

4,842.4

(2.5) %

152.3

3.1 %

40.7

0.9 % Asia/Pacific/Africa 387.4

458.0

(15.4) %

(3.3)

(0.7) %

5.8

1.3 % Total Segments 7,161.8

8,032.8

(10.8) %

88.9

1.1 %

59.3

0.7 % Other(1) -

741.8

(100.0) %

-

- %

-

- %

$ 7,161.8

$ 8,774.6

(18.4) %

$ 88.9

1.0 %

$ 59.3

0.7 %



























(1) "Other" represents the results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 for the majority of the Company's G&P business which was divested on November 1, 2024. Of the $741.8 million of the net sales of the divested G&P business recast to "Other", $510.8 million, $94.2 million, $87.7 million and $49.1 million were previously included within our North America, South America, Europe/Middle East and Asia/Pacific/Africa segments, respectively.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation