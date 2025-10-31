

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices dropped at the slowest pace in five months in September as the decline in energy prices slowed notably, Destatis reported Friday.



Import prices logged a yearly decline of 1.0 percent in September, which was slower than the 1.5 percent decrease in August. This was the slowest fall since April.



The decline in energy prices had the biggest impact on overall import prices. Energy prices were down 11.0 percent from a year ago.



Import prices of intermediate goods were 0.4 percent lower than in the previous year. Similarly, capital goods prices eased 0.5 percent.



Partially offsetting these gains, import prices of consumer goods were 1.1 percent higher than a year ago.



Compared to the previous month, import prices gained 0.2 percent in September.



Data showed that export prices slid 0.6 percent after August's 0.5 percent increase. Month-on-month, export prices remained flat in September.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News