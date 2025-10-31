RedChip Companies, Inc.: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and NDT Pharmaceuticals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) and NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:NDTP) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, November 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

SXTP: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sxtp_access

NDTP: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/ndtp_access

Geoffrey Dow, PhD, CEO of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's mission to combat infectious diseases with innovative, small-molecule therapeutics. Dr. Dow will highlight the potential of ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), an FDA-approved antimalarial developed with the U.S. Army, and its expanding commercial footprint in the U.S. He will also outline the company's plan to expand FDA approval for tafenoquine to babesiosis-a growing tick-borne illness, incidence of which management believes is vastly underrepresented by CDC estimates and for which there is no FDA-approved therapy. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has two clinical trials (hospitalized babesiosis patients and relapsing patients) underway, and initiation of a third planned near-term. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has Orphan Drug status for tafenoquine for babesiosis and patent exclusivity for the malaria indication through 2035.

Zach O'Shea, President and CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's mission to redefine biosafety and wellness through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life. Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, Good Salt Life is a vertically integrated innovator in infection control, combining cutting-edge chemical-delivery technology, EPA-approved antimicrobial solutions, and proprietary data-driven disinfection protocols to create sustainable biosafety ecosystems. The company's solutions are deployed across 11 countries and 8 industries, including food production, animal health, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and professional sports. O'Shea will highlight Good Salt Life's expanding operations spanning B2B and B2C markets, and the company's projected growth trajectory as it scales its eco-friendly, science-driven solutions for healthier living worldwide.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and commercializing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. ARAKODA is commercially available in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, the Company has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

