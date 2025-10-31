West Seneca, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, serving both consumer and industrial markets, today announced it has placed an initial purchase order exceeding $1 million for its COR portable battery systems from a leading global battery system manufacturer, representing a key advancement as the Company moves toward commercial scale for its clean-tech product line.

The opening order includes 900 COR units, each including one inverter and one battery, along with 600 additional batteries, as part of a pre-release initiative expected to precede the upcoming SOLIS and COR joint launch on November 28, 2025. The supplier-an established global battery manufacturer employing over 3,000 people across the U.S., Europe, China, Vietnam, Germany, and Turkey-is recognized as a Tier 1 supplier for Fortune 50 companies, with capacity to rapidly ramp up production as Worksport scales distribution.

Advancing U.S.-Engineered Clean Energy Systems

Worksport has collaborated closely with this OEM partner for more than 18 months to adapt its Made-in-America design for high-quality global manufacturing, ensuring the COR system meets the Company's strict quality, safety, and performance standards. Management emphasized that Worksport will continue exploring U.S.-based production opportunities with this supplier as domestic battery technology advances toward global benchmarks.

"Placing this first major order validates both our product and our strategic approach to manufacturing partnerships," said Steven Rossi, Worksport Chief Executive Officer. "This is a pivotal step forward for our commercialization roadmap, opening the door to large-scale customer adoption and rapid revenue growth potential."

SOLIS & COR on Track for Launch; $2-3M Initial Revenue Opportunity

Worksport confirmed that SOLIS, its solar-integrated tonneau cover, and COR, its portable nano-grid energy system, are on track for official launch later this quarter. Together, the products form a modular, mobile energy grid, previously selected for a pilot program by a leading U.S. construction company. The initial rollout is projected to generate $2.45 million in revenue, with management targeting rapid scale-up potential through consumer and commercial distribution channels.

"SOLIS and COR are transformative for Worksport," Rossi added. "They represent the bridge between clean energy, mobility, and independence-exactly what today's market is demanding."

Positioned for Rapid Expansion

This milestone follows a series of consecutive record financial quarters, including July's 31% gross margin achievement and record production levels as reported earlier this quarter. With its HD3 heavy-duty tonneau cover in production conversations, and SOLIS and COR preparing to launch, Worksport is building a multi-vertical growth trajectory spanning automotive, clean-tech, and energy storage markets.

Management continues to project robust revenue acceleration through 2026, driven by Worksport's expanding IP portfolio, growing OEM partnerships, and demand from both B2C and B2B channels.

Product Photo: Worksport COR In Use - October 23, 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9057/272682_b1a53670e435893d_001full.jpg

Stay tuned for more information and join our mailing list to stay up to date with the latest: Join Worksport's Newsletter.

Connect with Worksport Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi

Steven Rossi X (Twitter)

Steven Rossi LinkedIn

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

Connect with Worksport

Please follow the Company's social media accounts on X (previously Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram, the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company's newsletters at investors.worksport.com.

Social Media Disclaimer

The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272682

SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.