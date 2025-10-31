New Plymouth, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry MacNeil as Chief Financial Officer and Giuseppe (Pino) Perone as Corporate Secretary and General Counsel of the Company, effective October 31, 2025.

Mr. MacNeil and Mr. Perone succeed Ketan Chhima, who has voluntarily stepped down from his roles as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective the same date. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chhima for his dedicated service and meaningful contributions to NZEC during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Mr. MacNeil has over 20 years of senior financial management and public company experience in the natural resources sector, having served as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange companies. Mr. Perone is a corporate lawyer with extensive public company experience, currently serving as an officer and director of several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About New Zealand Energy Corp.

NZEC is a publicly listed onshore producing oil and gas company with substantial permitted acreage for new oil and gas production opportunities in New Zealand's only producing sedimentary basin, the Taranaki. With a 50% ownership stake in the Waihapa production station, the Company can quickly tie in any near-term production and sell directly to market. For more information, please visit www.newzealandenergy.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the Company's management changes. NZEC provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

