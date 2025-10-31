HGGC, LLC ("HGGC"), a values-driven, partnership-focused middle-market private equity firm with more than $8 billion of assets under management, today announced that Intrepid Bidco Limited, a newly formed company indirectly wholly owned by funds managed and/or advised by HGGC and its affiliates, has completed its acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Inspired plc ("Inspired or "the Company"), a tech-enabled energy cost management and ESG consulting platform in the UK. Inspired has been de-listed from the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 30 September 2025 and will be re-registered as a private limited company.

Inspired, based in Kirkham, Lancashire, helps UK enterprises develop and implement energy cost and hedging strategies. Leveraging data-driven insights, the Company offers a full range of consulting services designed to reduce energy spend and carbon emissions while helping clients meet ESG reporting requirements. Founded more than 20 years ago, Inspired now serves more than 3,500 customers across the UK, with a focus on Industrial and Commercial enterprises that have large energy footprints and complex estates.

"We are excited to complete our investment in Inspired and look forward to partnering with the management team as the company advances to its next chapter as a privately held business," said HGGC. "We believe in management's long-term vision and are aligned on the tremendous opportunity for the company to build on its strong market position and bring more solutions to customers who have shown an increasing propensity to take advantage of expert, energy optimization services."

Inspired benefits from durable industry tailwinds as businesses seek to manage rising energy costs, strengthen resilience, and meet evolving efficiency and reporting requirements. The Company's solutions not only help clients comply with ESG-related mandates but also deliver measurable ROI through reduced energy spend, enhanced procurement strategies, and improved operational efficiency. With both economic and regulatory incentives driving demand, Inspired is well positioned to support UK enterprises as they pursue cost reduction and sustainability goals in parallel.

"We are delighted to welcome HGGC as our partner," added Mark Dickinson, CEO of Inspired. "With HGGC's support, we will build on our strong foundation and further integrate services across our organization, leverage data in new ways to deliver additional value for customers, and deepen our focus on the largest, most complex energy footprints in the UK."

About Inspired PLC

Inspired is the UK's leading commercial energy and sustainability advisor, supporting organisations to control costs, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions and remain compliant in the regulatory landscape. Since 2018, we have consistently maintained our position in the Cornwall Insight rankings as the leading advisor to industrial and commercial consumers.

Today's partner for a better tomorrow.

inspiredplc.co.uk

About HGGC

HGGC is a values-driven, partnership-focused private investment firm. The firm's ecosystem of investors, operators, and professionals are united by the shared mission to develop leading enterprises and build long term value together. HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises generally valued between $200M $1.5B. The firm is based in Palo Alto, CA and manages over $8 billion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2025). More information, including a complete list of current and former investments, is available at www.hggc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030908007/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Trevor Blaisdell

tblaisdell@stantonprm.com

+1 646 -502-3532