- AMTD Digital Achieved 1085.9% Increase in Revenue compared to prior period in 2024
- Total Assets Amounted to US$899.1 million (US$7.17/share)
- Net Assets Amounted to US$548.0 million (US$4.34/ share)
AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company", NYSE: HKD), a NYSE listed company and also a comprehensive digital solutions and global hospitality and VIP services platform headquartered in France, announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2025.
Highlights of Half Year Financial Results
- Since October 2024, the Company consolidated The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE) as a subsidiary and hence TGE operating businesses have been integrated into the Group. The Company continues to focus on the development of our core business in hospitality and VIP services and to invest in the new core segment in media and entertainment.
- Our total revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased by 1,085.9% from US$6.2 million in the comparable period of 2024 to US$73.2 million. We have achieved continuous growth in our focused business areas. This demonstrates our resilience and strategic development as we position ourselves for future opportunities.
- Our fashion, arts and luxury media advertising and marketing services income reached US$10.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025. We have consolidated the businesses of L'Officiel and The Art Newspaper under TGE since October 2024, and brought significant growth to our media and entertainment segment.
- Our hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services income increased from US$5.0 million in the comparable period of 2024 to US$13.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, representing an increase of 172.4% growth as a result of additional contribution recognized from our hotel operations.
- We recorded a total of US$47.9 million of dividend income and fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss for the six months ended April 30, 2025.
Statement from the Board Members and Senior Management:
Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of the board and audit committee of the Company, said, "We are confident in delivering to all shareholders our solid financial results with significant growth momentum and business potentials for our next stage of developments. We are committed to deliver long-term values to all of our shareholders."
Xavier Zee, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the consolidation of TGE with outstanding achievements across the hospitality, media, and entertainment sectors in the last quarter of 2024. Our team's dedication and innovative approach have driven exceptional results, reaffirming our commitment to excellence and growth in these vibrant industries. We look forward to expanding our footprints in different parts of the world, developing IP related businesses and reaching new heights together."
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2025
Revenue
Our revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2025 reached US$73.2 million, as compared with US$6.2 million recorded for the comparable period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to:
- Fashion, arts and luxury media advertising and marketing services income was US$10.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, compared to US$4.4 million for the comparable period in 2024. We have consolidated the businesses of L'Officiel and The Art Newspaper under TGE since October 2024 and brought significant growth to our media and entertainment segment.
- Hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services income increased from US$5.0 million in the comparable period in 2024 to US$13.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, representing a 172.4% growth mainly attributable to the additional contribution recognized from our hotel operations.
- Net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss represented a gain of US$47.9 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to the unrealized gain on our investment portfolio.
Employee Benefit Expense
Staff costs for the six months April 30, 2025 increased significantly from US$2.2 million in the comparable period in 2024 to US$8.6 million primarily due to the additional contribution from our hotel operations and consolidation of TGE since October 2024.
Depreciation and Amortization
Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased from US$2.1 million as compared to the same period in prior year to US$4.7 million, primarily attributable to the additional charges relating to the hotel properties.
Finance Costs
Finance costs for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased by 51.7% compared to the comparable period in 2024 to US$6.1 million, primarily due to the increase in outstanding bank borrowings balance and an interest-bearing amount due to a non-controlling shareholder.
Other Expenses
Other expenses for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased from US$4.3 million in the comparable period in 2024 to US$11.0 million, primarily attributable to the additional operating costs associated with our hotel operations and the consolidation of TGE since October 2024 and also in line with the increase in revenue generated from our hotel and hospitality segment and media and entertainment segment.
Other Income
Other income increased from US$5.1 million in the comparable period in 2024 to US$10.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, mainly due to higher interest income driven by an increase in outstanding balances owed by the group companies during the current period.
Other Gains and Losses, net
Other gains and losses for the six months ended April 30, 2025 changed significantly from a gain of US$35.5 million in 2024 to a loss of US$0.3 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025. The change was primarily due to a one-off gain in the prior period from the disposal of certain subsidiaries principally engaged in digital solution services.
Profit For the Period
Profit for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased by 49.5% as compared to the comparable period in 2024 to US$51.5 million, mainly resulting from the additional contribution recognized from our hotel and hospitality businesses, the consolidation of TGE since October 2024, and the significant fair value gain on our investment portfolio.
About AMTD Digital Inc.
AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
AMTD DIGITAL INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2024 AND 2025
Six months ended April 30,
2024
2025
US$'000
US$'000
(unaudited)
Revenue from contracts with customers
6,170
25,310
Dividend income
352
Changes in fair value on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
(1
47,498
Total revenue
6,169
73,160
Employee benefits expense
(2,157
(8,633
Advertising and promotion expense
(69
(331
Premises and office expenses
(40
(108
Legal and professional fee
(257
(394
Depreciation and amortization
(2,066
(4,653
Finance costs
(4,022
(6,100
Other expenses
(4,331
(10,996
Other income
5,056
10,664
Other gains and losses, net
35,474
(336
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
33,757
52,273
Income tax credit (expense)
655
(811
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
34,412
51,462
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSES)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
27
828
Share of other comprehensive expenses of joint ventures
(202
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
150
360
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (EXPENSE) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
(25
1,188
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
34,387
52,650
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the company
35,172
27,072
Non-controlling interests
(760
24,390
34,412
51,462
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the company
34,142
28,213
Non-controlling interests
245
24,437
34,387
52,650
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic (US$)
0.46
0.22
Diluted (US$)
0.46
0.22
AMTD DIGITAL INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2024 AND APRIL 30, 2025
October 31,
April 30,
US$'000
US$'000
(audited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Accounts receivable
6,645
8,643
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
2,666
3,903
Amount due from AMTD Group
1,548
223,705
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
12,123
61,759
Fiduciary bank balances
709
723
Cash and bank balances
60,861
44,633
Total current assets
84,552
343,366
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
274,448
297,904
Intangible assets
119,255
119,520
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
24,676
138,328
Total non-current assets
418,379
555,752
Total assets
502,931
899,118
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
1,590
5,675
Other payables and accruals
10,000
9,691
Bank borrowings
83,374
72,549
Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders
63,893
64,143
Contract liabilities
1,184
552
Lease liabilities
284
Income tax payable
2,602
3,149
Total current liabilities
162,643
156,043
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
174,224
187,179
Provision for replacement of hotel properties
1,653
1,934
Lease liabilities
268
Deferred tax liabilities
5,652
5,664
Total non-current liabilities
181,529
195,045
Total liabilities
344,172
351,088
Equity
Share capital
8
13
Treasury shares
(635,233
(295,511
Reserves
653,695
619,685
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
18,470
324,187
Non-controlling interests
140,289
223,843
Total equity
158,759
548,030
Total liabilities and equity
502,931
899,118
