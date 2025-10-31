AMTD Digital Achieved 1085.9% Increase in Revenue compared to prior period in 2024

Total Assets Amounted to US$899.1 million (US$7.17/share)

Net Assets Amounted to US$548.0 million (US$4.34/ share)

AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company", NYSE: HKD), a NYSE listed company and also a comprehensive digital solutions and global hospitality and VIP services platform headquartered in France, announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2025.

Highlights of Half Year Financial Results

Since October 2024, the Company consolidated The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE) as a subsidiary and hence TGE operating businesses have been integrated into the Group. The Company continues to focus on the development of our core business in hospitality and VIP services and to invest in the new core segment in media and entertainment.

Our total revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased by 1,085.9% from US$6.2 million in the comparable period of 2024 to US$73.2 million. We have achieved continuous growth in our focused business areas. This demonstrates our resilience and strategic development as we position ourselves for future opportunities.

Our fashion, arts and luxury media advertising and marketing services income reached US$10.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025. We have consolidated the businesses of L'Officiel and The Art Newspaper under TGE since October 2024, and brought significant growth to our media and entertainment segment.

Our hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services income increased from US$5.0 million in the comparable period of 2024 to US$13.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, representing an increase of 172.4% growth as a result of additional contribution recognized from our hotel operations.

We recorded a total of US$47.9 million of dividend income and fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss for the six months ended April 30, 2025.

Statement from the Board Members and Senior Management:

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of the board and audit committee of the Company, said, "We are confident in delivering to all shareholders our solid financial results with significant growth momentum and business potentials for our next stage of developments. We are committed to deliver long-term values to all of our shareholders."

Xavier Zee, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the consolidation of TGE with outstanding achievements across the hospitality, media, and entertainment sectors in the last quarter of 2024. Our team's dedication and innovative approach have driven exceptional results, reaffirming our commitment to excellence and growth in these vibrant industries. We look forward to expanding our footprints in different parts of the world, developing IP related businesses and reaching new heights together."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2025

Revenue

Our revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2025 reached US$73.2 million, as compared with US$6.2 million recorded for the comparable period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to:

Fashion, arts and luxury media advertising and marketing services income was US$10.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, compared to US$4.4 million for the comparable period in 2024. We have consolidated the businesses of L'Officiel and The Art Newspaper under TGE since October 2024 and brought significant growth to our media and entertainment segment.

Hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services income increased from US$5.0 million in the comparable period in 2024 to US$13.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, representing a 172.4% growth mainly attributable to the additional contribution recognized from our hotel operations.

Net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss represented a gain of US$47.9 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to the unrealized gain on our investment portfolio.

Employee Benefit Expense

Staff costs for the six months April 30, 2025 increased significantly from US$2.2 million in the comparable period in 2024 to US$8.6 million primarily due to the additional contribution from our hotel operations and consolidation of TGE since October 2024.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased from US$2.1 million as compared to the same period in prior year to US$4.7 million, primarily attributable to the additional charges relating to the hotel properties.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased by 51.7% compared to the comparable period in 2024 to US$6.1 million, primarily due to the increase in outstanding bank borrowings balance and an interest-bearing amount due to a non-controlling shareholder.

Other Expenses

Other expenses for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased from US$4.3 million in the comparable period in 2024 to US$11.0 million, primarily attributable to the additional operating costs associated with our hotel operations and the consolidation of TGE since October 2024 and also in line with the increase in revenue generated from our hotel and hospitality segment and media and entertainment segment.

Other Income

Other income increased from US$5.1 million in the comparable period in 2024 to US$10.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, mainly due to higher interest income driven by an increase in outstanding balances owed by the group companies during the current period.

Other Gains and Losses, net

Other gains and losses for the six months ended April 30, 2025 changed significantly from a gain of US$35.5 million in 2024 to a loss of US$0.3 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025. The change was primarily due to a one-off gain in the prior period from the disposal of certain subsidiaries principally engaged in digital solution services.

Profit For the Period

Profit for the six months ended April 30, 2025 increased by 49.5% as compared to the comparable period in 2024 to US$51.5 million, mainly resulting from the additional contribution recognized from our hotel and hospitality businesses, the consolidation of TGE since October 2024, and the significant fair value gain on our investment portfolio.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

AMTD DIGITAL INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2024 AND 2025 Six months ended April 30, 2024 2025 US$'000 US$'000 (unaudited) Revenue from contracts with customers 6,170 25,310 Dividend income 352 Changes in fair value on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (1 47,498 Total revenue 6,169 73,160 Employee benefits expense (2,157 (8,633 Advertising and promotion expense (69 (331 Premises and office expenses (40 (108 Legal and professional fee (257 (394 Depreciation and amortization (2,066 (4,653 Finance costs (4,022 (6,100 Other expenses (4,331 (10,996 Other income 5,056 10,664 Other gains and losses, net 35,474 (336 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 33,757 52,273 Income tax credit (expense) 655 (811 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 34,412 51,462 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSES) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 27 828 Share of other comprehensive expenses of joint ventures (202 Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations 150 360 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (EXPENSE) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD (25 1,188 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 34,387 52,650 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the company 35,172 27,072 Non-controlling interests (760 24,390 34,412 51,462 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the company 34,142 28,213 Non-controlling interests 245 24,437 34,387 52,650 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (US$) 0.46 0.22 Diluted (US$) 0.46 0.22

AMTD DIGITAL INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2024 AND APRIL 30, 2025 October 31,

2024 April 30,

2025 US$'000 US$'000 (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Accounts receivable 6,645 8,643 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 2,666 3,903 Amount due from AMTD Group 1,548 223,705 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 12,123 61,759 Fiduciary bank balances 709 723 Cash and bank balances 60,861 44,633 Total current assets 84,552 343,366 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 274,448 297,904 Intangible assets 119,255 119,520 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 24,676 138,328 Total non-current assets 418,379 555,752 Total assets 502,931 899,118 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 1,590 5,675 Other payables and accruals 10,000 9,691 Bank borrowings 83,374 72,549 Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders 63,893 64,143 Contract liabilities 1,184 552 Lease liabilities 284 Income tax payable 2,602 3,149 Total current liabilities 162,643 156,043 Non-current liabilities Bank borrowings 174,224 187,179 Provision for replacement of hotel properties 1,653 1,934 Lease liabilities 268 Deferred tax liabilities 5,652 5,664 Total non-current liabilities 181,529 195,045 Total liabilities 344,172 351,088 Equity Share capital 8 13 Treasury shares (635,233 (295,511 Reserves 653,695 619,685 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 18,470 324,187 Non-controlling interests 140,289 223,843 Total equity 158,759 548,030 Total liabilities and equity 502,931 899,118

