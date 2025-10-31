Ginkgo Bioworks and Bayer Extend Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Next Generation Biological Solutions for Agriculture

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced that the company has extended its multi-year strategic partnership with Bayer to advance research and development of biological products for agriculture. With the extension of this partnership, which began in 2017, both parties will build on the success of their ongoing collaboration to develop innovative microbial nitrogen fixation. As with the original agreement, Bayer retains the right to commercialize the resulting biological products as a complement to synthetic fertilizers in the coming years.

Bayer continues to be a major partner of Ginkgo Bioworks' expanded agricultural biologicals platform, which includes Ginkgo's Agriculture Biologicals Research & Development site in West Sacramento. Ginkgo's discovery and lead optimization platform supports collaborations in the areas of biological crop protection, nitrogen fixation, and carbon sequestration to identify next-generation technologies that provide clear benefits to growers.

"The future will bring increasingly severe challenges for farmers, and we will best meet these challenges together with leading innovators from around the world through the open innovation ecosystem," said Dr. Mike Graham, Head of R&D at Bayer's Crop Science Division. "When complemented by leading seeds & traits, digital tools, and chemical crop protection, biologicals can help growers achieve the best results in their fields by providing increased options that complement, and provide alternatives to, traditional chemistry-based solutions."

Ginkgo Bioworks aims to develop and advance agricultural biological solutions across crops and geographies through platform technologies that address diverse market needs. Ginkgo Bioworks will continue to work independently with different partners in the discovery and optimization of biological products for agriculture.

"Ginkgo is committed to the power of advanced biological tools to deliver innovative products for growers at the forefront of food production and food security worldwide," said Michael Miille, General Manager of Ginkgo's Agriculture Business Unit. "We look forward to continuing our partnerships with Bayer and other innovative companies, and to bringing on new partners to Ginkgo's agricultural biologicals platform."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. Ginkgo R&D Solutions delivers customizable R&D packages-such as protein engineering, nucleic acid design, and cell-free systems-giving partners a comprehensive way to accelerate innovation across therapeutics, diagnostics, & manufacturing. Ginkgo Automation sells modular, integrated laboratory automation so scientists can spend their days planning and analyzing experiments rather than pipetting in the lab. Ginkgo Datapoints uses Ginkgo's in-house automation to generate the large lab data sets to power your AI models. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ), or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, including with respect to our solutions and tools offerings, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs and Codebase assets, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development, production or manufacturing success of our customers, (xi) our exposure to the volatility and liquidity risks inherent in holding equity interests in other operating companies and other non-cash consideration we may receive for our services, (xii) the potential negative impact on our business of our restructuring or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith and (xiii) the uncertainty regarding government budgetary priorities and funding allocated to government agencies. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2025 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

