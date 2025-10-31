Faraday Future: Faraday X Announces that its FX Super One Received Non-Binding Non-Refundable Paid B2B Preorders for over 200 Units Within 24 Hours of its Middle East Final Launch Event Held on October 28

FX Super One UAE sales officially open on October 28, with the first B2C preorder payment completed by crypto.





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future," "FF," or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced better than expected preorder results following the Middle East final launch of its FX Super One. Within 24 hours of the launch event, the Company received three non-binding non-refundable paid preorders covering over 200 units from B2B partners, underscoring strong market confidence from strategic collaborators.

One user successfully completed a vehicle pre-order using USDT (Tether). The transaction totaled $1,385 USDT, equivalent to AED $5,093.95 AED.

The FX Super One made its official debut on October 28 at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, Dubai. In addition to the FX Super One unveiling, the Company also announced that global soccer legend Andrés Iniesta, was the first FX Super One global owner and Co-Creation Officer.

The FX Super One series is planned to feature two major power systems - AIHER hybrid initially, and AIEV all-electric at a later date - each expected to be available in four trim levels: GOAT, Custom Edition, Max, Pro, and Standard.

The first model to launch in the Middle East, the AIHEREV Max, is priced at AED 309,000. Additional variants will be introduced in subsequent phases, with pricing and delivery details to be announced.

Designed for families, celebrities, business leaders, and professionals, the FX Super One offers eight immersive user scenarios and ten core product advantages, redefining luxury intelligent mobility in the region.

During the launch event, guests and industry elites explored the vehicle's advanced features and placed paid preorders directly through Faraday Future UAE's official online pre-order platform.

"We're proud that the FX Super One has become a pioneer in the EAI MPV market and is poised to be a leader in intelligent mobility across the UAE," said Tin Mok, Head of FF UAE. "Our next step is to begin the first batch of vehicle deliveries in November, enhance the crypto-based payment model, and expand our Co-Creation ecosystem through developer-led, direct-to-user, and FF Par/FX Par programs."

Users in the UAE can now secure priority delivery by placing a preorder through: https://www.ff.com/ae_en/preorder/fx

A 5,000 AED deposit guarantees a pre-order of your First-Class EAI MPV - the FX Super One.

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation.

Investor Relations (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abf42e79-32b4-4dc9-8c13-9746b919e684

