INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Intesa Sanpaolo reports record nine-month profit, confirms FY25 net income well above €9 billion

MILAN, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo reported record nine-month net income of €7.6 billion, including €2.4 billion in the third quarter, confirming the Group's strong performance and resilience amid lower interest rates. Commissions and insurance income both reached all-time highs, supporting solid commercial momentum.

The Group confirmed it is on track to deliver full-year 2025 net income well above €9 billion taking into account Q4 managerial actions to strengthen future profitability.

Key highlights

Profitability: €7.6 billion net income; annualised ROE at 20% and ROTE at 24%

€7.6 billion net income; annualised and Revenues: record-high commissions (+5% YOY) and insurance income (+5% YOY)

record-high (+5% YOY) and (+5% YOY) Efficiency: lowest-ever 9M cost/income ratio at 38.9%

lowest-ever 9M at 38.9% Asset quality: 1.0% net NPL ratio ; NPL coverage >51%

; NPL coverage Rock-solid capital : ~13.9% fully phased-in CET1 ratio , up ~105bps in 9M

~13.9% fully phased-in , up ~105bps in 9M Shareholder returns: €5.3 billion dividends accrued in 9M; €3.2 billion interim dividend in November; €2 billion share buyback completed; ~7% dividend yield

€5.3 billion dividends accrued in 9M; €3.2 billion in November; €2 billion completed; ~7% dividend yield Social Impact: €900 million deployed to fight poverty and inequalities

€900 million deployed to fight poverty and inequalities EPS increased 9% year-on-year.

These results confirm a resilient, efficient and diversified business model, further validated by the latest EBA stress test-where Intesa Sanpaolo ranked among Europe'stop performers-and by recent credit rating upgrades from Fitch and Morningstar DBRS.

Intesa Sanpaolo continues to invest in technology, AI and digital capabilities as a key driver of long-term growth. The Group's isytech platform is driving its digital transformation, with €5 billion invested, more than 2,300 IT specialists hired, 117 AI use cases developed, and 64% of applications now running on the cloud-native architecture.

Wealth Management & Protection contributed 43% of gross income, confirming the Group's leadership in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory, with more than €1.4 trillion in customer financial assets.

Remarks by Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo

Commenting on the nine-month results, CEO Carlo Messina underlined Intesa Sanpaolo's strong performance, social mission and forward-looking strategy.

"The strong results achieved in the first nine months of 2025 confirm Intesa Sanpaolo's position among Europe's leading banks for financial strength and value creation, delivering one of the sector's highest shareholder returns.

"We help build a more inclusive society while reinforcing the economic fabric that underpins it.

"The widening of social divides is a defining challenge of our time - one we must address through a shared sense of responsibility among private actors and public institutions.

"We will continue to play our part in supporting Italy's growth, convinced that a solid and sustainable banking system is a value shared by all - one that strengthens the system's stability and its ability to support households and businesses.

"Customers are at the centre of our strategy and growth outlook. Their confidence in the Bank's strength - together with the close relationships they maintain with our credit and advisory professionals - remains a key driver of our growth, which we aim to strengthen further through digital tools and proximity-based services.

"Technological innovation is another key factor in our success. We have already invested €5 billion in cutting-edge technology and hired around 2,350 specialists, positioning the Bank among Europe's leaders in digital transformation - with projects ranging from the development of isybank to the adoption of AI-based solutions that enhance efficiency and service quality.

"Our well-diversified business model, strong capital position, and ability to generate income are the pillars of Intesa Sanpaolo's success. We are confident that the potential already present within the Group will continue to strengthen our European leadership and our capacity to create sustainable value for all stakeholders as we approach the presentation of our new Business Plan".

