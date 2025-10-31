International Public Partnerships (INPP) had a strong first half of 2025, maintaining solid financial and operational performance while advancing portfolio optimisation and disciplined capital allocation. Alongside accretive share buybacks, the company's investment in Sizewell C, targeting low-teens returns, enhances both inflation linkage and portfolio longevity. At the current share price, investors can access double-digit net returns from a low-risk, inflation-protected portfolio offering a cash yield above 6%, with dividend growth underpinned for over 20 years.

