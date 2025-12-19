In this video, Jamie Hossain, International Public Partnerships's (INPP's) lead portfolio manager, discusses the Sizewell C nuclear power station project, which, according to Amber Infrastructure, will deliver an additional source of reliable, low-carbon electricity for the UK and will be the first nuclear power project globally to be financed under the Regulated Asset Base model. Once operational, Sizewell C will provide around 3.2GW of reliable baseload power, which is enough to supply approximately six million homes or around 7% of the UK's forecast electricity demand for decades to come.

