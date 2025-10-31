Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Enters New Nanotechnology R&D Program to Develop Next-Generation Nutraceutical Formulas with Enhanced Phytochemical Efficacy

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2025, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the initiation of a new research and development program leveraging nanotechnology to enhance the effectiveness of phytochemical constituents used in its dietary supplement formulas.

This new initiative builds upon the proprietary know-how developed during the creation of CCX Hydrogel, a breakthrough platform for optimised bioactive delivery. The Company is now expanding its innovation pipeline by developing plant-based extract-loaded phytosomes intended for use in dietary supplements. These nanostructured systems are designed to significantly improve the absorption, stability, and bioactivity of phytochemicals, leading to measurable efficacy improvements.

The approach follows a sustainable, solvent-free process, emphasising environmentally responsible, green formation of phytosomes that are fully suitable for incorporation into nutraceutical applications. This aligns with Cosmos Health's broader commitment to sustainable innovation, scientific advancement, and responsible manufacturing.





Figure: Stability assessment of the produced phytosomes using Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our platform represents a promising step toward the development of sustainable, bioactive-enriched food technologies. By combining nanotechnology with advanced phytochemical formulations, we aim to deliver next-generation dietary supplements with validated functional performance and enhanced consumer benefits."

Dr Panagiotis Zoumpoulakis, Head of Research & Development at Cosmos Health, added: "The integration of nanotechnology into our R&D strategy enables us to explore the full potential of phytochemicals at the molecular level. Through precise nanoscale engineering, we can optimise how these bioactive compounds are absorbed and interact within the body, resulting in superior effectiveness and consistency. This marks a significant advancement in our pursuit of scientifically driven nutraceutical innovation."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

