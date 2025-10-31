Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
31.10.25 | 15:29
1,460 Euro
-0,68 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,78018:35
Dow Jones News
31.10.2025 18:21 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Oct-2025 / 16:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

31 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  31 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,382 
 
Highest price paid per share:            133.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             131.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    132.2259p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 607,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,133,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,133,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      132.2259p                       64,382

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
563             132.20          08:00:24         00359006529TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             133.60          08:15:44         00359016056TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             133.00          08:21:09         00359021307TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             132.80          08:45:30         00359036712TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             132.80          08:45:30         00359036713TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              133.60          09:25:11         00359076383TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             133.60          09:25:11         00359076384TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             133.80          09:25:30         00359076756TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             133.80          09:25:30         00359076757TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             133.40          09:25:30         00359076758TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             133.80          09:25:30         00359076759TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             133.40          09:25:31         00359076800TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             133.20          09:40:10         00359099319TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             133.40          09:58:40         00359125660TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             133.00          10:30:11         00359127285TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              133.00          10:30:11         00359127286TRLO1     XLON 
 
1197             133.00          10:35:20         00359127513TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             133.00          10:35:20         00359127516TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             132.60          10:35:20         00359127517TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             132.60          10:39:08         00359127685TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             132.60          10:39:08         00359127686TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              132.80          10:56:59         00359128367TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              132.60          11:06:39         00359128688TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              132.60          11:06:39         00359128689TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              132.60          11:06:39         00359128690TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             132.80          11:17:08         00359129167TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             133.20          11:21:57         00359129317TRLO1     XLON 
 
806             133.20          11:21:57         00359129318TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             133.80          11:57:38         00359130684TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             133.40          12:00:56         00359130796TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             133.00          12:05:00         00359130961TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             133.40          12:18:01         00359131559TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             133.40          12:18:01         00359131560TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             133.80          12:31:57         00359132091TRLO1     XLON 
 
1038             133.80          12:31:57         00359132092TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             133.20          12:39:00         00359132289TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             132.60          12:39:00         00359132290TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             132.80          12:39:00         00359132291TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             132.80          12:39:00         00359132292TRLO1     XLON 
 
5939             133.00          12:39:00         00359132293TRLO1     XLON 
 
4365             133.00          12:39:00         00359132294TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             132.60          12:39:20         00359132310TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             132.60          13:06:06         00359133052TRLO1     XLON 
 
1177             132.40          13:17:32         00359133394TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             132.20          13:20:31         00359133457TRLO1     XLON 
 
263             132.20          13:20:34         00359133458TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              132.20          13:20:34         00359133459TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              132.20          13:20:34         00359133460TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             132.20          13:20:34         00359133461TRLO1     XLON 
 
2075             132.00          13:20:44         00359133462TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             132.00          13:21:15         00359133468TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             132.00          13:21:15         00359133469TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              132.00          13:45:38         00359134811TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             131.80          13:45:48         00359134821TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              132.00          14:21:52         00359136354TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              132.00          14:21:52         00359136355TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             132.00          14:22:08         00359136366TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             132.00          14:22:08         00359136367TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             131.60          14:22:21         00359136377TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             132.20          15:04:10         00359138233TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             132.00          15:05:28         00359138270TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             132.00          15:07:04         00359138452TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              132.00          15:07:04         00359138453TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              132.00          15:08:30         00359138518TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              132.00          15:08:30         00359138519TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              132.00          15:08:30         00359138520TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             132.00          15:13:47         00359138771TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             132.00          15:13:47         00359138772TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             132.00          15:13:47         00359138773TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.