

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teens who begin using cannabis before age 15 are more likely to keep using it often later in life and face more mental and physical health problems as young adults compared to those who didn't use it as teens, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open.



The study is based on data from the Québec Longitudinal Study of Child Development, which followed over 1,500 children from birth into adulthood to understand how their habits and environments affect their health. Researchers tracked cannabis use among participants aged 12 to 17.



They found that about 60 percent of participants never used cannabis. Of the rest, around 20 percent started using it before age 15 and were using it at least once a month by 17. These early users were more likely to need medical help for both mental and physical health problems as young adults.



Even after accounting for factors like bullying or poor parental involvement, early and frequent cannabis users had a 51 percent higher chance of needing care for mental health issues and an 86 percent higher chance of seeking care for physical health problems.



