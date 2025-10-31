Annual Financial Report -5

DJ Annual Financial Report

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) Annual Financial Report 31-Oct-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC This announcement constitutes regulated information. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2025 New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company'), whose current objective is to achieve total return through capital growth and income, announces its results for the year ended 30th June 2025. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 30th June 30th June % 2025 2024 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 121,140* 137,861 (12.13) Net asset value per Ordinary share 170.56p* 194.11p (12.13) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 110.00p* 131.50p (16.35) Discount of price to net asset value 35.5% 32.3% n/a Total Return** 2.08% 11.69% n/a IA Mixed Investment 40% - 85% Shares (total return) 5.57% 11.80% n/a MSCI AC World Index (total return, sterling adjusted) 7.64% 20.61% n/a MSCI UK Index (total return) 11.03% 13.16% n/a 1st July 2024 to 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2025 30th June 2024 Revenue return per Ordinary share 4,25p 4.05p Capital return per Ordinary share (0.21)p 16.62p Return per Ordinary share 4.04p 20.67p TOTAL RETURN** 2.08% 11.69% DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE Interim paid April 2025 1.70p 1.70p Proposed final dividend 1.85p 1.70p 3.55p 3.40p B Share Redemption 24.00p _____- RECEIVABLE BY SHAREHOLDERS 27.55p 3.40p

*After return of capital (B Shares)

** The total return figure for the Company represents the revenue and capital return shown in the Statement of Comprehensive Income before dividends paid, the B Share redemption payment and after deducting B Share issue costs, as a percentage of opening net assets. The total return performance basis is the industry standard and is considered a more appropriate measure than just the revenue return. This is an alternative performance measure.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

PERFORMANCE

Your Company's generated a total return of 2.08% over the year to 30th June 2025, leaving the net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share at 170.56p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index gained 5.57%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index gained 7.64% in sterling while the MSCI UK All Cap Total Return Index rose 11.03%. Over the year, UK government bonds returned 1.42%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report.

Your Company made a revenue profit for the year of GBP3.02 million (2024: GBP2.88 million).

RETURN OF CAPITAL

Following an extraordinary general meeting in July 2024, GBP17 million was returned to shareholders in August by way of a "B" share issue and a subsequent redemption of the shares at a price of 24p per B share. Following the scheme, your Company's total issued share capital and voting rights were unchanged. The scheme involved reducing your Company's holdings across the board with a view broadly to maintaining in percentage terms the asset allocation, including the allocation to cash. As a result, the portfolio's risk profile was broadly unchanged.

CHANGE OF INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

At the annual meeting on 5th December, shareholders approved the proposal by your Board to change the investment objective from long-term capital growth to long-term total return through capital growth and income.

GEARINGS AND DIVIDEND

Your Company has no borrowings. It ended the year under review with cash representing 15% of its NAV and is likely to maintain a significant cash position. In respect of the financial year to 30th June 2025, your Directors recommend the payment of a final dividend of 1.85p per share, making a total for the year of 3.55p (2024: 3.4p).

DISCOUNT

During the year under review, your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV. The Board keeps this issue under regular review.

OUTLOOK

In the autumn of 2025, equity markets appeared likely to benefit overall from central bank monetary easing. The most attractive opportunities appeared to be among lowly valued large companies in the UK, Europe excluding the UK and some emerging markets. High US equity valuations, however, appeared vulnerable to disappointment after the strong rises of recent years driven by investor enthusiasm for technology in general and artificial intelligence advances in particular. Your Company's cash and bond investments provide diversification should equity markets falter and as well as income to pay dividends.

NET ASSET VALUE

Your Company's unaudited NAV at 30th September 2025 was 180.56p per share.

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

MARKET REVIEW

Leading western central banks cut their policy interest rates over the year to 30 June 2025 in response to moderating inflation. The US Federal Reserve reduced its 5.25-5.5% rate by a half percentage point in September 2024 and then made quarter point cuts in November and December but then left the rate unchanged at 4.25-5% in response to near full employment and sticky inflation data. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, rose from 2.63% in June 2024 to 2.9% in July 2025. Inflation may rise further because of President Trump's immigration clampdown and import tariff increases. The President has criticised the Fed's refusal to ease policy further because he wishes to stimulate economic growth and weaken the dollar. Investors are nervous about this challenge to central bank independence.

Eurozone interest rates have fallen more rapidly. The European Central Bank cut its key policy rate by a quarter point on seven occasions over the year under review in response to falling inflation, taking the rate from 3.75% to 2%. In September 2025, the latest date for which data are available, inflation was slightly above target at 2.2%. Donald Trump ended the Pax Americana era when he told Europe's leaders they could no longer rely on the US for security. In Germany, the Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, announced welfare spending cuts while increasing infrastructure and defence spending.

Investors are concerned about high public sector borrowing and fiscal deficits in France, the UK and the US. Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" passed in the Senate after the vice president, JD Vance, cast his swing vote in favour. The measure extended the President's first term tax cuts, increased defence spending and cut benefits. The US trade deficit rose further but the President announced swingeing tariffs on US imports. Tariff revenues may benefit America's fiscal deficit but dollar weakness indicates investor unease. The Moody's credit ratings agency downgraded US government bonds although they remained amongst the safest investments according to the ratings.

UK policy interest rates reached a 5.25% cyclical peak in 2023 and were unchanged until August 2024 when the Bank of England announced the first of five quarter point cuts that in aggregate took the rate to 4% in September 2025. UK inflation rose from 2.0% in June 2024 to 3.8% in September 2025 as wage rises contributed to 4.7% services inflation and 2.8% goods inflation. The Bank eased policy despite above target inflation because economic activity levels were weak. Rachel Reeves, chancellor, faces tough decisions on taxes in her autumn Budget if she intends to narrow the budget deficit without further damaging economic activity.

Some emerging market economies faced significant US tariff rises but may benefit from higher growth rates and lower public sector borrowing relative to gross domestic product. Dollar weakness may also prove a catalyst for investors to buy emerging market equities, which were trading on lower valuations at your Company's year-end.

PORTFOLIO REVIEW

Your Company's total return over the year under review was 2.08%. By comparison, the Investment Association Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, a peer group of funds with a multi-asset approach to investing and a typical investment in global equities in the 40-85% range, rose 5.57%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index rose 7.64% in sterling while the MSCI UK All Cap Total Return Index rose 11.03%. Global bonds returned 0.46% in sterling while UK government bonds returned 1.42%.

During the year under review, Your Company's performance was negatively affected by its relatively low allocation to US equities, which outperformed the benchmark, and from dollar weakness. By contrast, your Company's equity investments in the UK and emerging markets were beneficial. In August 2024, GBP17 million was returned to shareholders via a B share issue and redemption. To fund this, your Company's investments were sold on a broadly pro-rata basis to maintain the portfolio's overall asset allocation.

US equities rose 6.23% in sterling over the year, with technology stocks marginally outperforming. DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) innovator, unveiled a large language model developed at a fraction of the cost of proprietary US AI models and made the source code freely available. This resulted in significant volatility for technology stocks as investors reassessed AI's commercial potential. Polar Capital Global Technology, which has a bias towards AI beneficiaries, however, rose 11.61%, outperforming 6.74% return for US technology stocks in sterling.

Your Company started the year under review with a relatively low allocation to US stocks and the US weighting was further reduced in response to high valuations and the growing concentration risk caused by investor exuberance about AI. This drove the percentage of the US market represented by large technology companies to unprecedented levels. The holdings in Polar Capital Global Technology and the iShares Core S&P 500 exchange traded fund (ETF) were reduced as part of the return of capital to shareholders and the Polar Capital Global Technology holding was reduced by a further GBP3 million in October 2024.

Your Company benefited from strong performance by UK stocks, up 11.03% as investors bought into a market that was relatively lowly valued and yielded more than many overseas markets. This higher yield supports your Company's ability to pay dividends. Man Income returned 14.16% while Chelverton UK Equity Income, a small company investment, returned 7.33%. Aberforth Geared Value & Income, the successor investment trust to Aberforth Split Level Income, was launched at the start of your Company's financial year. Its shares fell 23.01% over the year as they traded at a discount to their net asset value. The fall came despite the 11.14% gain by UK smaller companies over the year.

Equities in Asia excluding Japan and emerging markets rose 8.38% and 6.98% respectively in sterling over the year despite the imposition of significant US tariffs on Chinese and Indian goods. Your Company's holdings in the JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income investment trust and its related open ended fund gained 11.05% and 5.00% respectively as Asian technology stocks including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung Electronics were buoyed by investor enthusiasm. Prusik Asian Equity Income, which has a value investment style and holds high yielding stocks such as CK Hutchison and Jardine Matheson, gained 9.93%. A bias towards higher dividend payers also helped Schroder Oriental Income and Schroder Asian Income Maximiser return 9.29% and 3.51% respectively.

Indian equities fell 5.65% in sterling over the year as investors preferred more lowly valued emerging markets. Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent, one of your Company's largest investments, underperformed, falling 12.43%. Your Company's emerging markets weighting increased through a GBP1.25 million investment in Cusana Emerging Markets Equities but it was later reduced through the sale of Polen Capital Asia Income following the departure of its manager to raise GBP3.4 million.

Your Company's sterling hedged global bond investments made significant gains as global bonds rose 8.91% in dollar terms but just 0.46% in sterling because of the dollar's 7.75% fall against the pound. The sterling hedged holdings in Franklin Templeton Emerging Market Bond and the iShares Treasury Bond 7-10 years exchange traded fund returned 14.75% and 5.17% respectively. Within the UK allocation, Schroder Strategic Credit returned 8.28%. These investments combined with sterling and dollar cash provided diversification and income although the weak dollar hurt performance.

OUTLOOK

Your Company's portfolio ended the year under review positioned positively because equity markets should benefit from monetary easing by the leading western central banks. US equities, which have led markets higher in recent years, appear priced for near perfection, however, with expected returns close to the returns offered by low risk investments such as 2 year US government bonds. This implies that investors are receiving little compensation for the additional risk inherent in investing in US equities. By contrast, larger companies in the UK, the eurozone and some emerging markets appeared to offer attractive returns relative to lower risk assets. Sterling and dollar deposits, bond investments and lower risk multi-asset investments provide diversification and some protection should equity markets fall overall as well as contributing to your Company's ability to pay dividends.

SCHEDULE OF LARGEST HOLDINGS AT 30TH JUNE 2025

Purchases/ Market (Sales) movement Market value 30 June Market value 30 June 2024 2025 % of net assets GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Polar Capital Global Technology 12,243 (4,800) 847 8,290 6.84 Man Income Fund 7,180 (1,073) 443 6,550 5.40 TM Redwheel Global Equity Income 7,221 (1,051) (64) 6,106 5.04 Fund Baillie Gifford Global Income 7,326 (1,075) (237) 6,014 4.96 Growth iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF 6,643 (1,001) 203 5,845 4.82 Aquilus Inflection Fund 5,066 (590) 92 4,568 3.77 Stewart Investors Indian 5,698 (841) (616) 4,241 3.50 Subcontinent Fund MI Chelverton UK Equity Income 4,609 (677) 58 3,990 3.29 Fund EF Brompton Global Conservative 4,757 (935) 39 3,861 3.19 Fund EF Brompton Global Equity Fund 4,267 (627) 127 3,767 3.11 FTF Clearbridge Global 3,907 (565) 313 3,655 3.02 Infrastructure Income Vietnam Enterprise Investments 3,497 - 113 3,610 2.98 EF Brompton Global Adventurous 3,774 (532) 149 3,391 2.80 Fund Schroder Asian Income Maximiser 4,065 (591) (185) 3,289 2.72 L Income EF Brompton Global Growth Fund 3,563 (493) 125 3,195 2.64 Schroder Strategic Credit Fund L 3,050 - 56 3,106 2.56 Income MI Brompton UK Recovery Unit 3,290 (440) 250 3,100 2.56 Trust Aberforth Geared Value & Income 4,065 (499) (568) 2,998 2.47 Trust* iShares USD Treasury Bond 7-10yr 2,945 - 35 2,980 2.46 UCITS ETF Prusik Asian Equity Income Fund 2,973 (425) 94 2,642 2.18 EF Brompton Global Balanced Fund 2,745 (358) 49 2,436 2.01 Cusana Emerging Market Equity 1,203 1,250 (88) 2,365 1.95 Fund EF Brompton Global Income Fund 2,236 - 24 2,260 1.87 MI Polen Capital Asia Income 4,147 (3,994) (153) _____- _____- Fund 110,470 (19,317) 1,106 92,259 76.16 Balance not held in investments _11,246 (472) __(9) 10,783 __8.90 above 121,716 Total investments (excluding cash) (19,789) 1,115 103,042 85.06 *The holding in Aberforth Split Level Trust was converted into Aberforth Geared Value and Income Trust during the year.

The income return from the largest holdings above is not included in the table. The investment portfolio, excluding cash and bank deposits, can be further analysed as follows: GBP '000 Investment funds 74,535 Investment companies and exchange traded funds 24,868 Unquoted investments, including loans of GBP0.1m 2,748 Other quoted investments ___891 103,042

STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Strategic Review is designed to provide information primarily about the Company's business and results for the year ended 30th June 2025. The Strategic Review should be read in conjunction with the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report, which provide a review of the year's investment activities of the Company and the outlook for the future.

STATUS

The Company is an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. It is an Approved Company under the Investment Trust (Approved Company) (Tax) Regulations 2011 (the 'Regulations') and conducts its affairs in accordance with those Regulations so as to retain its status as an investment trust and maintain exemption from liability to United Kingdom capital gains tax (see note 21 for an uncertainty).

The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager.

PURPOSE CULTURE AND VALUES

The Directors acknowledge the expectation under the UK Code on Corporate Governance issued by the Financial Reporting Council in July 2018 (the 'Code') that they formally define a purpose for the Company. The Directors have reviewed this requirement and consider that the Company's purpose is to deliver the Company's stated investment objective to achieve long-term capital growth for the benefit of its investors.

Similarly, the Directors have also considered the Company's culture and values in line with the Code requirements. The Board has formed the view that as the Company has no direct employees, and with operational management outsourced to the Investment Manager, the Administrator and the Company Secretary, the Company's culture and values have to be those of the Board. Having a stable composition and established working practices, the Board is defined by experienced membership, trust and robust investment challenge. These are therefore the key characteristics of the Company's culture and values.

STAKEHOLDER RESPONSIBILITIES (S.172 STATEMENT UNDER COMPANIES ACT 2006)

The Directors are aware of their responsibilities to stakeholders under both the Code and legislation through regular governance updates from the Company Secretary. As a UK listed investment trust, the Directors outsource operational management of the Company, including day-to-day management of the investment portfolio, to third parties. As a consequence, the Directors consider their key stakeholder groups to be limited to the Company's shareholders, its third-party advisers and service providers, and individual Board members.

The Company's Articles of Association, the Board's commitment to follow the principles of the Code and the involvement of the independent Company Secretary in Board matters enable the Directors to meet their responsibilities towards individual shareholder groups and Board members. Governance procedures are in place which allow both investors and Directors to ask questions or raise concerns appropriately. The Board is satisfied that those governance procedures mean the Company can act fairly between individual shareholders and takes account of Mr Duffield's significant shareholding. In considering the payment of the minimum dividend required to maintain investment trust tax status, the recommendations to vote in favour of the resolutions at the AGM and the asset allocation within the investment portfolio, the Board assessed the potential benefits to shareholders. The Board meets its major service providers at least quarterly and Shareholders' views are obtained at the Annual General Meeting.

The Board also regularly considers the performance of its significant independent third-party service providers. Those third-party service providers in turn have regular opportunities to report on matters meriting the attention of the Board, including in relation to their own performance. The Board is therefore confident that its responsibilities to each of its key stakeholder groups are being discharged effectively.

As the Company does not have any employees, the Board does not consider it necessary to establish means for employee engagement with the Board as required by the latest version of the Code.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE AND POLICY

Investment Objective

During the year the Company's investment objective was amended to achieve total return through capital growth and income.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets. The Company's assets may have significant weightings to any one asset class or market, including cash.

The Company will invest in pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, limited partnerships and direct investments in relevant markets. The Company may invest up to 15% of its net assets in direct investments in relevant markets.

The Company will not follow any index with reference to asset classes, countries, sectors or stocks. Aggregate asset class exposure to any one of the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe ex UK, Asia ex Japan, Japan or Emerging Markets and to any individual industry sector will be limited to 50% of the Company's net assets, such values being assessed at the time of investment and for funds by reference to their published investment policy or, where appropriate, the underlying investment exposure.

The Company may invest up to 20% of its net assets in unlisted securities (excluding unquoted pooled investment vehicles), such values being assessed at the time of investment.

The Company will not invest more than 15% of its net assets in any single investment, such values being assessed at the time of investment.

Derivative instruments and forward foreign exchange contracts may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management and currency hedging. Derivatives may also be used outside of efficient portfolio management to meet the Company's investment objective. The Company may take outright short positions in relation to up to 30% of its net assets, with a limit on short sales of individual stocks of up to 5% of its net assets, such values being assessed at the time of investment.

The Company may borrow up to 30% of net assets for short-term funding or long-term investment purposes.

No more than 10%, in aggregate, of the value of the Company's total assets may be invested in other closed-ended investment funds except where such funds have themselves published investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds.

Information on the Company's portfolio of assets with a view to spreading investment risk in accordance with its investment policy is set out above.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

For the year-ended 30 June 2023, the Company changed its management fee allocation policy. Previously the management fee was charged to income. As the Company invests on a fund of funds basis, for much of the investment portfolio this resulted in two investment management fees being charged to income. For 2023 and subsequent periods, the management fee charged directly by Brompton is being allocated to the capital account.

Net assets at 30th June 2025 totalled GBP121,140,000 compared with GBP137,861,000 at 30th June 2024. In the year under review, the NAV per Ordinary share decreased by 12.13% from 194.11p to 170.56p. The decrease in NAV per share of 23.55p resulted from the B Share issue redemption (24.00p), dividends paid (3.40p), capital loss (0.21p) and B share issue expenses (0.18p) offset by the revenue return (4.25p). Final dividends of 1.70p per share in respect of 2024 and an interim dividend for 2025 of 1.70p per share were paid.

The B Share repayment of GBP17 million was funded from the sale of investments, resulting in the year on year fall in the valuation of investments.

The Company's gross revenue rose to GBP3,398,000 (2024: GBP3,256,000). This increase in revenue was achieved despite the fall in net assets following the B Share redemption. The Company continued to invest in higher income producing funds. Interest on the bank balances remained significant but decreased as interest rates were lower. After deducting expenses and taxation, the revenue profit for the year was GBP3,021,000 (2024: GBP2,881,000).

Total expenses, including the management fee charged to capital, for the year decreased slightly to GBP1,119,000 (2024: GBP1,186,000). In the year under review the investment management fee decreased to GBP742,000 (2024: GBP811,000), reflecting the Company's lower average NAV over the period following the B Share redemption. Further details on the Company's expenses may be found in notes 3 and 4.

Historically, dividends have not formed a central part of the Company's investment objective. The increased investment in income focused funds over the last few years and charging management fees to capital has enabled the Directors to declare an increased dividend more recently. At the half year the Company paid a dividend of 1.70p per share. The Directors propose a final dividend of 1.85p per Ordinary share in respect of the year ended 30th June 2025 (2024: 1.70p). If approved at the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on 12th December 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 14th November 2025 (ex-dividend 13th November 2025).

The primary source of the Company's funding is shareholder funds.

While the future performance of the Company is dependent, to a large degree, on the performance of international financial markets, which in turn are subject to many external factors, the Board's intention is that the Company will continue to pursue its stated investment objective in accordance with the strategy outlined above. Further comments on the short-term outlook for the Company are set out in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's report.

PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Throughout the year the Company's investments included seven funds managed by the Investment Manager (2024: seven). No investment management fees were payable directly by the Company in respect of these investments.

In order to measure the success of the Company in meeting its objectives, and to evaluate the performance of the Investment Manager, the Directors review at each meeting: net asset value, income and expenditure, asset allocation and attribution, the share price of the Company and the discount. The Directors consider a number of different indicators as the Company does not have a formal benchmark and performance against those is shown in the Financial Highlights.

Performance is discussed in the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's Report.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks identified by the Board, and the steps the Board takes to mitigate them, are discussed below. The Audit and Risk Committee reviews existing and emerging risks on a six-monthly basis. The Board has closely monitored the societal, economic and market focused implications of recent events.

Investment strategy

Inappropriate long-term strategy, asset allocation and fund selection could lead to underperformance. The Board discusses investment performance at each of its meetings and the Directors receive reports detailing asset allocation, investment selection and performance.

Business conditions and general economy

The Company's future performance is heavily dependent on the performance of different equity and currency markets. The Board cannot mitigate the risks arising from adverse market movements. However, diversification within the portfolio will reduce the impact. Further information is given in portfolio risks below.

Macro-economic event risk

The scale and potential adverse impact of a macro-economic event, such as a pandemic and the outbreak of localised wars has highlighted the possibility of a number of identified risks such as market risk, currency risk, investment liquidity risk and operational risk having an adverse impact at the same time. The risk may impact on the value of the Company's investment portfolio, its liquidity, meaning investments cannot be realised quickly, or the Company's ability to operate if the Company's suppliers face financial or operational difficulties. The Directors closely monitor these areas and currently maintain a significant cash balance.

Portfolio risks - market price, foreign currency and interest rate risks

The largest investments are listed above. Investment returns will be influenced by interest rates, inflation, investor sentiment, availability/cost of credit and general economic and market conditions in the UK and globally. A significant proportion of the portfolio is in investments denominated in foreign currencies and movements in exchange rates could significantly affect their sterling value. The Investment Manager takes all these factors into account when making investment decisions but the Company does not normally hedge against foreign currency movements. The Board's policy is to hold a spread of investments to reduce the impact of the risks arising from the above factors, investing in a spread of asset classes and geographic regions.

Net asset value discount

The discount in the price at which the Company's shares trade to net asset value means that shareholders cannot realise the real underlying value of their investment. For a number of years, the Company's share price has been at a significant discount to the Company's net asset value. The Directors regularly review the level of discount, however given the investor base of the Company, the Board is very restricted in its ability to influence the discount to net asset value.

Investment Manager

The quality of the team employed by the Investment Manager is an important factor in delivering good performance and the loss of key staff could adversely affect returns. A representative of the Investment Manager attends each Board meeting and the Board is informed if any major changes to the investment team employed by the Investment Manager are proposed. The Investment Manager regularly informs the Board of developments and any key implications for either the investment strategy or the investment portfolio.

Tax and regulatory risks

A breach of The Investment Trust (Approved Company) (Tax) Regulations 2011 (the 'Regulations') could lead to capital gains realised within the portfolio becoming subject to UK capital gains tax. A breach could occur as a result of factors outside the Board's control. A breach of the FCA Listing Rules could result in suspension of the Company's shares, while a breach of company law could lead to criminal proceedings, financial and/or reputational damage. The Board employs Brompton Asset Management Limited as Investment Manager, and Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Ltd as Secretary and Administrator, to help manage the Company's legal and regulatory obligations.

Operational

Disruption to, or failure of, the Investment Manager's or Administrator's accounting, dealing or payment systems, or the Custodian's records, could prevent the accurate reporting and monitoring of the Company's financial position. The Company is also exposed to the operational risk that one or more of its suppliers may not provide the required level of service.

The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the risks and emerging risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency and liquidity.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

The assets of the Company consist mainly of securities that are readily realisable, or cash and bank deposits and it has no significant liabilities and financial commitments. Investment income has exceeded annual expenditure and current liquid net assets cover current annual expenses for many years. Accordingly, the Company is of the opinion that it has adequate financial resources to continue in operational existence for the long term which is considered to be in excess of five years. Five years is considered a reasonable period for investors when making their investment decisions. In reaching this view, the Directors reviewed the anticipated level of annual expenditure against the cash, bank deposits and liquid assets within the portfolio. The Directors have also considered the risks the Company faces in making this viability statement.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ISSUES

The Company has no employees, with day-to-day operational and administration of the Company being delegated by the Board to the Independent Investment Manager and the Administrator. The Company's portfolio is managed in accordance with the investment objective and policy approved by shareholders. The Company is primarily invested in investment funds and exchange traded funds, where it has no direct dialogue with the underlying investments. Environmental, social and governance considerations of underlying investee companies are not a key driver when evaluating existing and potential investments.

GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS AND STREAMLINED ENERGY AND CARBON REPORTING

As the Company has no premises, properties or equipment of its own, the Directors deem the Company to be exempt from making any disclosures under the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports Regulations 2008). The Company is also exempt from the detailed disclosures required under the streamlined Energy and Reporting requirements.

MODERN SLAVERY ACT

The Directors rely on undertakings given by its independent third-party advisers that those companies continue to have no instances of modern slavery either within their businesses or supply chains. Given the financial services focus and geographical location of all third-party suppliers to the Company, the Directors perceive the risks of a contravention of the legislation to be very low.

DIVERSITY

The Board of Directors comprises four male directors, and currently no female board members and no minority ethnic members.

The Board does not have a formal diversity policy, and no targets have been established. The Board is committed to the benefits of diversity, including gender, ethnicity and background when considering new appointments to the Board, whilst always seeking to base any decision on merit, measured by knowledge, experience and ability to make a positive contribution to the Board's decision making.

The Company has not met the diversity and minority ethnic targets set by the FCA.

CLIMATE RELATED REPORTING

As a closed-end investment fund, the Company is exempt from any climate related reporting. The Company mainly invests in funds. Those funds are responsible for determining the impact of climate change when making their investment decisions. The Company does not influence the investment decisions of the funds it invests in.

LISTING RULE 6.6

The listed company's annual financial report must include the information required under UKLR 6.6.1R in a single identifiable section, unless the annual financial report includes a cross-reference table indicating where that information is set out. The Directors confirm that there were no disclosures to be made in this regard.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AT 30TH JUNE 2025

Year ended Year ended 30th June 2025 30th June 2024 Revenue Return Revenue Return Capital Capital Return Return GBP '000 Total GBP '000 Total GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Notes INVESTMENT INCOME 2 2,693 - 2,693 2,373 - 2,373 Other operating income 2 705 - 705 883 - 883 3,398 - 3,398 3,256 - 3,256 GAINS AND LOSSES ON INVESTMENTS Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss - 1,115 1,115 8 - 12,575 12,575 Legal and professional costs - - - - - - Other exchange Gains/(losses) - (529) (529) - 35 35 Trail rebates - 5 5 - 4 4 3,398 591 3,989 3,256 12,614 15,870 EXPENSES Management fees 3 - (742) (742) - (811) (811) Other expenses 4 (377) - (377) (375) - (375) (377) (742) (1,119) (375) (811) (1,186) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 3,021 (151) 2,870 2,881 11,803 14,684 Tax 5 - - - - - - PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR 3,021 (151) 2,870 2,881 11,803 14,684 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE Ordinary shares (pence) 6 4.25p (0.21)p 4.04p 4.05p 16.62p 20.67p

The total column of this statement represents the Company's profit and loss account, prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards. The supplementary Revenue Return and Capital Return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The Company did not have any income or expense that was not included in 'Profit/(Loss) for the year'. Accordingly, the 'Profit/(Loss) for the year' is also the 'Total comprehensive income for the year', as defined in IAS 1 and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year.

All income is attributable to the equity holders of the company. There are no minority interests.

Fully diluted earning per share is the same as earnings per share.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2025

Share Total Share Special Capital Revenue premium reserve reserve reserve Capital capital redemption reserve Note GBP'000 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP '000 GBP '000 AT 30th JUNE 2024 710 21,573 56,908 - 56,049 2,621 137,861 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - (151) 3,021 2,870 Dividends paid 7 - - - - - (2,415) (2,415) Issue of B Shares 17,046 (17,046) - - - - - B Share issue costs - - - - (130) - (130) Redemption of B Shares (17,046) - - 17,046 (17,046) - (17,046) AT 30th JUNE 2025 710 4,527 56,908 17,046 38,722 3,227 121,140

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024

Share Total Share Special Capital Revenue premium reserve reserve reserve Capital redemption capital reserve Note GBP'000 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP '000 GBP '000 AT 30th JUNE 2023 710 21,573 56,908 - 44,246 2,155 125,592 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - 11,803 2,881 14,684 Dividend paid 7 - - - - - (2,415) (2,415) AT 30th JUNE 2024 710 21,573 56,908 - 56,049 2,621 137,861

