New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2025 / 15:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 October 2025 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 186.86p NAV per Share, ex income: 181.70p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

12 November 2025

November 12, 2025 10:06 ET (15:06 GMT)