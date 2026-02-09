Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Dow Jones News
09.02.2026 15:57 Uhr
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 
09-Feb-2026 / 14:20 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 January 2026 were as 
follows: 
  
 
NAV per Share, cum income:              188.30p    
NAV per Share, ex income:                 183.93p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

09 February 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     NSI 
LEI Code:   213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
Sequence No.: 417604 
EQS News ID:  2273538 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2273538&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 09:21 ET (14:21 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
